WaPo's 'Conservative' Blogger Makes a Very Wrong Assumption About Suburban White Women

This weekend, everyone's favorite so-called "conservative," Jennifer Rubin, made the case that the Republican Party "has rolled over" and, because of that, suburban white women are likely to support Democrats in November.

"This is the party now of white vigilanteism of white supremacy because the Republican Party has rolled over, didn’t bother to come up with a platform or agenda of their own. Every Republican has bought into this notion of Trump, bought into the incitement of racial conflict, bought into this really, George Wallacish race-baiting," Rubin said. "I think they are going to pay a heavy price. I do not think this is what people in the suburbs are looking for.”

“I will tell you, it’s very hard to find a George Wallace voter, no one ever admits to it anymore. I think a lot of suburban white women are concerned that their sons, a lot of whom support Black Lives Matter, will get hurt and shot at a protest not by liberals, by Trumpists, the people carrying the guns," she explained. "Black Lives Matter kids have skateboards and a bull horn. Their mothers are those women in the suburbs. Trump may want to think about that.”

It's no surprise that Rubin came to this dumb assumption. After all, The Washington Post thinks she's somehow a "conservative." We all know the truth: she's anything but conservative.

Here's what people who sit in high rises in New York and Washington, DC don't understand: Americans are worried about the chaos they're seeing in places like Seattle, Portland and now Kenosha. They're worried about this destruction and rioting coming to their towns. In fact, Kenosha solidifies that fear. It means a war zone can happen in small towns in the middle of the country. It means sleepy little towns that rarely have crime can suddenly be burned down in an instant.

Suburban white woman – I know because I am one – are worried about protecting themselves and their loved ones. It's why gun ownership continues to sky rocket every single month.

What this election cycle is going to come down to is law and order. Will we have a president who stands up for law enforcement and an organized, civil society or will we have a president that hides in a basement and fails to say anything because he's afraid of the mob coming after him?

People like Rubin can say the GOP has "no agenda" or "no platform" but the platform is very, very clear: Republicans want Americans to respect one another, to feel safe in their own homes and communities. She can't see that because she's not actually part of our party.



