Biden Campaign Sends a Pathetic Fundraising Email From Harris Ahead of the RNC

Before the Republican National Convention starts on Monday, the campaign sent an email from Harris, begging for donations:

Friends, I'm not worried about the Republican convention this week. But I am worried about the kind of money they are going to raise.



We already know these folks' M.O. They're going to tell lie after lie and try to scare the American people into voting for four more years of their hateful and divisive agenda.



It couldn't be more different from the convention we watched this week, where we laid out our plan for a future that includes everyone, not just the people on our side of the aisle.



I'll let you decide whether or not to tune in, but before you go today, I have a favor to ask you.



Donald Trump and the Republicans are going to raise a whole lot of money off of their fear mongering this upcoming week, so we're relaunching our Beat Trump Fund to make sure our message of hope and unity reaches voters across the country.



Our goal is 500,000 online donations before Trump takes the stage on Thursday night. It's ambitious, but we can reach it if everyone does their part.



If you can spare $25 today, will you pitch in to hit this goal and help us share our vision of a better America with more voters?

Thanks for believing in our vision. I'm grateful to stand with you in this fight for the America we know is possible.



For The People,



Kamala Harris