Jill Biden's DNC Speech Is Drastically Different Than Michelle Obama's

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 11:55 PM
Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Dr. Jill Biden rounded out the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Unlike former First Lady Michelle Obama who spent her time attacking President Donald Trump's leadership, Jill focused her efforts on building up her husband.

"You know, motherhood came to me in a way I never expected. I fell in love with a man and two little boys standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss, mourning a wife and mother, a daughter and sister," she recounted. "At the age of 26 I never though I would be asking myself, 'How do you make a broken family whole?'"

According to Jill, it was love and resilience that made the family whole again. 

"There are those that want to tell us that our country is hopelessly divided, that our differences are irreconcilable, but that's not what I've seen over these last few months," she said. "We're coming together and holding onto each other. We're finding mercy and grace in the moments we might have once taken for granted."

"We're seeing that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite. We have shown that the heart of this nation still beats with kindness and courage. That's the soul of America Joe Biden is fighting for now," Jill explained. 

The former second lady said her husband gives his personal phone number to Americans who are struggling and talks to them for hours in hopes of bringing a smile to their face.

"He does it for you. Joe's purpose has always drive him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable and his faith is unshakeable becuase it's not in politicians or political parties or even in himself. It's in the providence of God. His faith is in you, in us," Jill explained. 

According to Jill, Americans need "honest leadership" to overcome the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and "prepare for whatever is next."

In general, conservatives were pleasantly surprised by the former second lady.

So far Jill Biden has been the most effective at making the case for her husband. She was able to connect the dots between Joe's personal and professional life. She made people feel emotionally invested, like they were part of the. Biden/Harris team. 

As Mollie Hemingway said, that doesn't mean Biden is the best candidate for the job.

Most Popular