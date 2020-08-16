WaPo's Obituaries for an ISIS Leader and Robert Trump Have Glaring Differences

The Washington Post never seems to learn their lesson. Last October they had a glowing obituary for Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's following his death. Not only was the headline disgustingly positive, but the obituary read like we should be celebrating his life, as if he brought good to the world.

WaPo had another blunder Saturday when they wrote an obituary for Robert Trump, President Donald Trump's younger brother, who passed away earlier in the day. Instead of having a straight forward headline and obituary, apparently the left-wing newspaper thought it was great idea to mention that Robert Trump sued his niece, Mary, over her book.

An ISIS leader responsible for killing people gets a glowing headline while Robert Trump's headline is focused on a lawsuit, as if that lawsuit defined his life.

The Washington Post couldn’t put politics aside for one night.



They treated the Leader of ISIS better than the brother of the President of the United States.. pic.twitter.com/wqnnK6mTRy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2020

Some conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the rag of a newspaper for the decision.

This headline, on an “obituary” no less, is sick. WaPo should be ashamed of itself.



Robert Trump, RIP. pic.twitter.com/5iG4EmmK9D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2020

Attack obituaries. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more coarse. https://t.co/opRn25tRXF — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 16, 2020

The mental sickness which is running through the Washington Post emerged again in the headline of their obituary of President Trump’s brother. The depth of venom is astonishing. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 16, 2020

Interestingly enough, the paper decided to quietly change the headline, as if no one would notice:

Guess WaPo decided the headline wasn’t very good. They changed it: https://t.co/4R8r3jd9A4 pic.twitter.com/SyStyrEHuG — Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 16, 2020

Even though WaPo changed the headline, Robert Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump is still the main focus of the so-called obituary:

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, said in 2016 that he supported his sibling’s candidacy “one thousand percent.” The brothers were photographed embracing on election night. But after that, Robert Trump was little heard or seen in public until he put his name on a lawsuit earlier this summer against his niece Mary Trump in a futile attempt to stop the publication of her book, which called Donald Trump “the world’s most dangerous man.” ... It was Fred Jr.’s daughter, Mary Trump, who this year published a scathing memoir of her time in the family, and her book provides the most vivid account of Robert Trump’s upbringing. “Donald had discovered early on how easy it was to get under Robert’s pale skin and push him past his limits; it was a game he never tired of playing,” Mary Trump wrote. “Nobody else would have bothered — Robert was so skinny and quiet that there was no sport in tormenting him.” ... In 1999, when Fred Trump Sr. died, his children faced a decision about how to handle the inheritance. Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, sought an amount similar to what would have gone to their father, Fred Trump Jr., had he lived. Because one of Fred Trump III’s children had cerebral palsy, he cited the need to pay for his son’s care in seeking his share of the inheritance. Instead, Robert Trump worked on behalf of Donald Trump and his other siblings to give a much smaller amount to Mary and Fred Trump III. Robert Trump said in an affidavit that the health care for Fred III’s son had been provided “out of the goodness of our hearts,” and he said that Fred Trump III had received $200,000 annually from the Trump family “without lifting a finger.” Years later, Mary Trump said she learned that the family had given her and her brother a much smaller inheritance in part by concealing how much the estate was worth. That revelation was part of the motivation for her to write her best-selling book about Donald Trump, “Too Much and Never Enough.” Robert Trump, just as he had in the inheritance lawsuit, acted on behalf of Donald and other siblings in filing an action seeking to prevent publication of his niece’s book earlier this summer. Robert, who had been out of the public eye since his brother’s election to the White House, issued a statement in which he said he was “deeply disappointed” by Mary’s decision to write the book. “I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert Trump said in the statement. He did not speak publicly about the matter, continuing the near silence he had maintained throughout the presidency. A court allowed the book to be published and let Mary give interviews about it.

This is another example of WaPo's sick and demented way of hurling attacks at President Trump. If they wanted to focus on Robert Trump's life then why not talk about more than this lawsuit? I'm pretty sure that in his 71 years of life he had some big accomplishments. But no, the leftist rag sees this as another opportunity to try and take down the president.

Their editorial board, however, should really consider doing away with obituaries. Their track record isn't looking so hot.