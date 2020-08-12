How the DNC Plans to Stifle AOC's Reach

Former Vice President Joe Biden cemented the 2020 Democratic Party ticket on Tuesday when he tapped Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate. Now that the void is filled, all eyes are on the Democratic National Convention, which is set to take place next week.

Interestingly enough, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be giving a speech to the mostly-online convention. Her time, however, has been limited to 60 seconds, Business Insider reported.

AOC didn't seem bothered by the ball and chain that was put on her. Instead of turning down the speaking opportunity, she decided to work within the confines.

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.



Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.”



- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) ?? https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

It will be interesting to watch and see what happens during the convention. Ocasio-Cortez, an early Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) supporter, has taken issue with Biden from the get-go. In AOC's eyes, Biden isn't progressive enough, especially on issues like Medicare for All and implementing a Green New Deal.

This was obviously the DNC's way of realizing they have to give AOC air time. She ignites the base and younger voters. But they want to limit the amount of influence she has, especially during official party events, because she can – and will be – more of a liability than an asset.