Fact Check the Left: Pelosi's Wrong About Trump's Housing Moratorium Executive Order

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday hit back at President Donald Trump's Executive Orders, saying they don't do what the president claims they do. Specifically, Pelosi took issue with Trump's EO on an eviction moratorium. According to the speaker, the EO "studies" a potential moratorium but doesn't actually implement it.

"The president didn't even do a moratorium. He just did a study or a look at a moratorium. So, again, something's wrong. Either the president doesn't know what he's talking about. Clearly his aides don't know what he is talking about. Or something's very wrong here about meeting the needs of the American people at this time," she said.