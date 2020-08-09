CNN Guest: There Are No Left-Wing Outlets That Exist to Tear Down Trump

Errin Haines, the Editor at Large for 19th News, made the argument that conservatives and Trump supporters are on a "diet" of right-wing radio shows, podcast and news media. Because of that, voters repeat the same so-called "talking points" that anchors and writers make. Of course, Haines also believes that the legacy media is fair to President Donald Trump and right-wing media exists solely to tear down former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I don't want to claim it's new. I'm just arguing that it's getting worse. It's getting more severe," CNN's Brian Stelter explained. "Erin, your view of this, when you see media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?"

"There really isn't. And I would say, it's really a diet of this type of information that a lot of these voters are getting," guest Errin Haines replied.

Haines said she's heard voters she's interviewed regurgitate the same "talking points" that are heard on right-wing radio shows and podcasts.

"You can hear these comments being echoed by voters and you know this is the diet that they're on," Haines explained. "AM radio, you know, conservative talk. Also, social media. And the Trump campaign is running a full-blown campaign on social media that is completely off the radar. A lot of regular media is not covering this."

"The campaign is running kind of a parallel campaign online and, if that's all they're getting, you know, to the exclusion of the more traditional, legacy media, it really is no surprise to what their understanding is of this country and of our politics," she said.

.@brianstelter: "When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?"@emarvelous: "There really isn’t." pic.twitter.com/JlMkqAQeIW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 9, 2020

It's because of this kind of garbage that Americans are so tired of the mainstream media. They're tired of being told that their beliefs and ideals are stupid or unimportant. Americans are tired of being told to sit down and shut up simply because they disagree with the woke reporters and anchors that plague the bylines of newspapers and the TV airwaves.

People like Haines need to step out of their box and actually get to know conservatives. If they did, they would be shocked to learn that most conservatives want the government to stay out of their lives. They want lower taxes, better opportunities for their children and the ability to make decisions for themselves. That's not any kind of "talking point" that's being spoon fed through right-wing news outlets. It's deeply-held beliefs that are finally being listened to by the person in the White House.