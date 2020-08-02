'Get the F**k Out My Way!': Black Man Goes Off on BLM Protestors

Black Lives Matter protestors – many of whom are young white people – gathered again in Austin, Texas, blocking streets and ongoing traffic. A black man in a truck pulled over and chided the protestors for blocking the road.

"Guys, move! Aye, look. I understand the [inaudible] and I appreciate it but I gotta go to work!" he shouted at the crowd as he approached them.

"I'm black. I gotta go to work. I got bills. I got kids. Get the f**k out my way!" he yelled as he headed back to his car. "I’m about to air this b***h out. I gotta go to work!

This man is the epitome of what so many of us have been saying all along. A majority of the Black Lives Matter protestors and rioters are doing nothing but hurting the very demographic they claim to be standing up for. As this guy said, he has a job to go to, kids to take care of and bills to pay. People can't just quit their jobs in order to protest and riot indefinitely.

Blocking traffic, setting buildings on fire and looting businesses doesn't build up the black community. If anything, it harms the very people this movement is supposed to be about. African Americans have jobs at the businesses that have been burned to the ground and looted. Black people live in some of the buildings that were destroyed.

If the BLM movement wants to make a change they'll do something more than take to the streets to cause chaos. They'll build businesses that employ blacks. They'll work with elected officials to make policy changes. They'll do more than stand with a sign and impede those who don't have the luxury of being professional protestors.