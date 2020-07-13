Pelosi Sounds Off on Trump's Decision to Wear a Mask

President Donald Trump donned a mask on Saturday for the first time since the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year. He was seen with the face covering during a visit to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Center for Disease Control has encouraged Americans to wear a cloth face covering when out in public as a way of helping prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the CDC, homemade masks don't protect against the virus but keep sick people from spreading their germs.