Pelosi Sounds Off on Trump's Decision to Wear a Mask

President Donald Trump donned a mask on Saturday for the first time since the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year. He was seen with the face covering during a visit to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
The Center for Disease Control has encouraged Americans to wear a cloth face covering when out in public as a way of helping prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the CDC, homemade masks don't protect against the virus but keep sick people from spreading their germs.
"A cloth face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others," the CDC website states.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was asked what she thought of the president deciding to wear a mask.
"I'm so glad he obeyed the rules of Walter Reed. You can't go see our veterans who are there without wearing a mask. Now he's crossed a bridge. That's an admission that if you're going to see our soldiers, you have to wear a mask. If you're going to be with our children, you have to wear a mask. If you want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you have to wear a mask," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday. "So hopefully by his example, he will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus."