Border Patrol Apprehends Two Known Criminals Attempting to Cross the Border

United States Customs and Border Protection had a busy Independence Day weekend. They captured two criminals – one being a sex offender, the other a drug smuggler – attempting to illegally cross into the United States.

Agents in the El Centro Sector, located in Southern California, arrested a man illegally entering the U.S. roughly one mile east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry late Thursday night. Once agents conducted an immigration and criminal history screening on the man, it was determined that the 35-year-old had been convicted of sexually abusing a child in Salt Lake City, Utah, back in 2005. He was sentenced to one year in prison for his conviction and was eventually deported from the United States.