Californians Send a Very Clear 4th of July Message to Gov. Gavin Newsom

All across the nation, Independence Day fireworks and parades were canceled. Lawmakers cited concerns about spiking Wuhan coronavirus cases for canceling events that draw a large crowd. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Barbara Ferrer, the Director of Public Health, made the decision to close beaches and cancel firework displays across the state.

"Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus. The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19," Ferrer said in a statement. "We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities."

Despite the warning, Californians weren't backing down. They were going to celebrate the 4th of July, even if that meant they had to light off their own fireworks, which are illegal in the state.

Sky5 got a look at fireworks lighting up the skies for Fourth of July pic.twitter.com/nkFNUh4N8O — KTLA (@KTLA) July 5, 2020

Can you hear fireworks going off where you live? Aerial footage captured the colorful bursts of light all across the L.A. skylinehttps://t.co/iv9ui70HIy pic.twitter.com/rot7GGPdvm — KTLA (@KTLA) July 5, 2020

My drive home through OC tonight was full of colorful Independence Day lights. I had to stop and talk to some folks. More on that tomorrow morning on .@kfiam640 #OrangeCounty #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/DtqouRzp9p — Rob Newton (@RadioRobNewton) July 5, 2020

HOLY COW! Is anyone in Los Angeles seeing how many people are shooting off fireworks??? Hundreds are being launched in all directions. Looking at this video, you’d never know these types of fireworks are completely ILLEGAL in LA County... ??#HappyFourthOfJuly #FourthofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/wN7zmRiQI9 — Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) July 5, 2020

Fireworks over La Mirada California pic.twitter.com/5Kk4jv2Zve — Lovely Day (@lovelydatg) July 5, 2020

I grew up in Southern California. Fireworks have been illegal as long as I can remember. People deciding to have their own firework display is nothing new. The number of people who are telling the governor to shove it and celebrating freedom, however, was taken to a new level.

Sounds like Californians are tired of being told to sit down, shut up and listen to the elites.

God Bless America!