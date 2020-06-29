Don't Waste Your Money on Those 'Face Mask Exempt' Cards

Some states, counties and even cities and towns are requiring residents to wear masks at all times. Some businesses are mandating employees and customers wear a mask in order to work or shop. But as the demands for masks rise, so does the likelihood of people taking advantage of the situation.

The Department of Justice is warning Americans about fraudulent cards that are being sold. The cards say that under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), people cannot be required to wear a mask.

"I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask poses mental and/or physical harm to me," the card states. "Under the ADA I am not required to disclose any medical conditions to you."

The cards warn businesses about a potential ADA violation and citation fees, which vary depending on who made the fraudulent card.

This is an example of a card being distributed in Maine, claiming that the bearer is exempt from face mask requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act. These documents are not issued or endorsed by @TheJusticeDept. Actual ADA info: https://t.co/5syNOfJaGq pic.twitter.com/YFxeUgkL9j — U.S. Attorney Maine (@USAO_ME) June 26, 2020

COVID-19 ALERT: Fraudulent Facemask Flyers, “Exempt” Cards not Authorized by U.S. Department of Justice https://t.co/pTa64ILFZK pic.twitter.com/4A1wKvDpCK — US Attorney MDNC (@USAO_MDNC) June 26, 2020

Even though the DOJ seal is placed on the card, both the DOJ and ADA say they have not created or distributed these cards. The cards are being purchased online.