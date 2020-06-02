steve king

Steve King Loses Republican Primary

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 11:42 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) on Tuesday lost the Republican primary election for Iowa's 4th congressional district. State Sen. Randy Feenstra came out victorious.

He made a last-ditch effort mid-afternoon on Tuesday to encourage constituents to re-elect him to his post.

"If you haven't voted I hope you're ready to go to the polls. And a parting thought before you head into the polling place. I'd like to say to you this: I'd like to have you remember that I've never let you down in all these years," the nine-term congressman said. "I've always told you the truth and I've always given it to you, whether it was good news or bad news. I've stood for every important principle that matters to full-spectrum constitutional Christian conservatives. That's because I actually am one."

King came under fire after an interview he did with the New York Times in January of 2019.

  Share this on Facebook
