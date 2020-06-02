Steve King Loses Republican Primary

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) on Tuesday lost the Republican primary election for Iowa's 4th congressional district. State Sen. Randy Feenstra came out victorious.

He made a last-ditch effort mid-afternoon on Tuesday to encourage constituents to re-elect him to his post.

"If you haven't voted I hope you're ready to go to the polls. And a parting thought before you head into the polling place. I'd like to say to you this: I'd like to have you remember that I've never let you down in all these years," the nine-term congressman said. "I've always told you the truth and I've always given it to you, whether it was good news or bad news. I've stood for every important principle that matters to full-spectrum constitutional Christian conservatives. That's because I actually am one."

King came under fire after an interview he did with the New York Times in January of 2019.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King told the Times during the interview. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Republican leadership stripped him of all committee assignments as a result of his comments.