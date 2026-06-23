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James Talarico Says He's Inspired by This 'TransQueer Latinx' Theologian, and That'll Play Well in Texas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 3:30 PM
James Talarico Says He's Inspired by This 'TransQueer Latinx' Theologian, and That'll Play Well in Texas
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

How Democrats expected to sell James Talarico to Texas voters will always be one of the most baffling political decisions ever. Between his attacks on the oil industry, his veganism, his love of abortion, and his radical support of the LGBTQ agenda, Talarico is wrong for the Lone Star State and wrong for the Senate.

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One of the most troubling aspects of Talarico is his Leftist bent on Christianity. It's his theology that makes Talarico believe the Bible is pro-choice (it's not), and makes him loathe his race. We've told you a bit about the radical theologians Talarico has surrounded himself with in the past, and here's another one. This time, it's a 'transqueer Latinx' theologian, Roberto Henderson-Espinoza.

Talarico says Henderson-Espinoza 'inspires' him.

Here's more:

Texas Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico once lavished praise on a self-described “TransQueer, Latinx” activist theologian as a major source of inspiration for his left-wing philosophy.

“When you started following me on Twitter, I couldn’t contain my inner fan boy, because I read your book last year and it continues to inspire me and y’all’s work continues to inspire me,” the state lawmaker told Roberto Henderson-Espinoza during a March 2021 podcast appearance.

“I told you I was a boring, straight, cis white man, and I added ‘Presbyterian’ to spice it up,” Talarico added. “My imagination is also just limited by my own background and identity.”

“My whiteness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what’s possible,” he went on. “And that’s where … your book helps me do that.”

Talarico's masculinity. Okay.

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Related:

CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS LGBTQ+ JAMES TALARICO

Talarico didn't even know what 'low-T' meant. 

Simply incredible.

We have no idea.

That's an excellent question. They wanted Talarico over Crockett, so now they've got to live with that choice.

We like those odds.

And here's the audio.

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"My imagination is also just limited by my own ... background and identity," Talarico said. "My whitness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what's possible. So I have to continually press against that to try to expand the limits of what I"m dreaming of for our community, and that's where ... your book helps me do that."

A Democrat. That's who.

Yeah. Good luck in Texas.

Yes, he is. He's almost a stereotype, and it would be funny if it weren't so scary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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