James Talarico Says He's Inspired by This 'TransQueer Latinx' Theologian, and That'll Play Well in Texas

How Democrats expected to sell James Talarico to Texas voters will always be one of the most baffling political decisions ever. Between his attacks on the oil industry, his veganism, his love of abortion, and his radical support of the LGBTQ agenda, Talarico is wrong for the Lone Star State and wrong for the Senate.

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One of the most troubling aspects of Talarico is his Leftist bent on Christianity. It's his theology that makes Talarico believe the Bible is pro-choice (it's not), and makes him loathe his race. We've told you a bit about the radical theologians Talarico has surrounded himself with in the past, and here's another one. This time, it's a 'transqueer Latinx' theologian, Roberto Henderson-Espinoza.

Talarico says Henderson-Espinoza 'inspires' him.

Meet the 'TransQueer Latinx' theologian James Talarico said 'continues to inspire me' https://t.co/H7r7HB0JgV pic.twitter.com/WUvblxJVSr — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

Here's more:

Texas Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico once lavished praise on a self-described “TransQueer, Latinx” activist theologian as a major source of inspiration for his left-wing philosophy. “When you started following me on Twitter, I couldn’t contain my inner fan boy, because I read your book last year and it continues to inspire me and y’all’s work continues to inspire me,” the state lawmaker told Roberto Henderson-Espinoza during a March 2021 podcast appearance. “I told you I was a boring, straight, cis white man, and I added ‘Presbyterian’ to spice it up,” Talarico added. “My imagination is also just limited by my own background and identity.” “My whiteness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what’s possible,” he went on. “And that’s where … your book helps me do that.”

Talarico's masculinity. Okay.

Talarico didn't even know what 'low-T' meant.

Daniels: "Paxton has even begun to call you ‘Low T Talarico’, what’s your response?"



Talarico: "Honestly, I had to look up what that meant. I don’t think guys my age are really concerned about that kind of thing ... Republicans have no clue how to get this economy back on track" pic.twitter.com/YJGHGGR1Is — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 22, 2026

Simply incredible.

"Henderson-Espinoza, a PhD scholar, uses He/They pronouns and self-describes as Mestizaje (mixed race), autistic, non-binary, transgender, and Latinx" is a line in this. So what sex is the theologian? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) June 22, 2026

We have no idea.

This idiot is SO VILE and GROSS that no way would he even get elected in third world toilet California. He has ZERO chance in Texas. My GOD what were the Scumocrats THINKING? — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) June 22, 2026

That's an excellent question. They wanted Talarico over Crockett, so now they've got to live with that choice.

If I believed in such things, I would say that the odds of a "Marxist trans-queer Latinx (Christian) theologian" being a demon amusing itself are ~97%. https://t.co/HvDYjfvxdS — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 22, 2026

We like those odds.

And here's the audio.

🚨 NEW



James Talarico blames "whiteness" and "masculinity" for limiting his religious beliefs and looks to self-described “TransQueer, Latinx” activist theologian Roberto Henderson-Espinoza as his "inspiration." https://t.co/FMkWO6j3G5 pic.twitter.com/ZFYixghe5n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2026

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"My imagination is also just limited by my own ... background and identity," Talarico said. "My whitness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what's possible. So I have to continually press against that to try to expand the limits of what I"m dreaming of for our community, and that's where ... your book helps me do that."

TALARICO: "My whiteness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what is possible."



What kind of 'man' talks like this? pic.twitter.com/9aob302apN — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 22, 2026

A Democrat. That's who.

“Here’s how we appeal to Texas evangelicals” https://t.co/6oJ33v9gqR — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) June 23, 2026

Yeah. Good luck in Texas.

Talarico is the avatar of a certain kind of white male "ally" that proliferated in the Democratic Party between 2014 and 2023. https://t.co/IoryqKVpfn — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 22, 2026

Yes, he is. He's almost a stereotype, and it would be funny if it weren't so scary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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