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A New Poll Shows Socialism Isn't As Popular As the Left Wants Us to Believe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 12:00 PM
A New Poll Shows Socialism Isn't As Popular As the Left Wants Us to Believe
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Echelon Insights released an interesting poll yesterday, and it showed that socialism, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and other various left-wing causes aren't as popular as some would have us believe.

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The poll, which covered a wide range of topics, showed capitalism had a net favorability of +20, while the Free Palestine Movement, the DSA, socialism and communism all had net negative favorability.

As the communists march their way through the Democratic Party, this gives us hope.

The DSA says it has 120,000 members. In a country with 380 million people, that's about 0.0316 percent of the population, or one in every 10,000 people.

We cannot uproot our entire way of living, our entire system of government, for a handful of dissatisfied leftists.

And as we showed you yesterday with the DSA's weekend meeting, it's not inherently democratic.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

Why do you think they need voter fraud, illegal aliens, and to destroy the Electoral College?

Which is why they'll force it on us anyway.

It really is funny.

That's coming from a Democrat, and maybe the party leadership should listen to him.

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