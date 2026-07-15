A New Poll Shows Socialism Isn't As Popular As the Left Wants Us to Believe

Echelon Insights released an interesting poll yesterday, and it showed that socialism, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and other various left-wing causes aren't as popular as some would have us believe.

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The poll, which covered a wide range of topics, showed capitalism had a net favorability of +20, while the Free Palestine Movement, the DSA, socialism and communism all had net negative favorability.

New Echleon Insights Poll - Net Favorability:



🟢 Capitalism: +20

🔴 Free Palestine Movement: -14

🔴 DSA: -21

🔴 Socialism: -29

🔴 Communism: -73 pic.twitter.com/eIZSZVR5WX — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 15, 2026

As the communists march their way through the Democratic Party, this gives us hope.

It's like the Internet isn't real life, and they aren't very popular in real life aside from small blue pockets of literal retards. — Behind the Curtain w/ Joe (@The_Mean_One20) July 15, 2026

The DSA says it has 120,000 members. In a country with 380 million people, that's about 0.0316 percent of the population, or one in every 10,000 people.

We cannot uproot our entire way of living, our entire system of government, for a handful of dissatisfied leftists.

Funny they had to put ”democratic” in front of ”socialists” since socialism isn’t inherently democratic — Sigurd Drivenes (@Sigurd_Drivenes) July 15, 2026

And as we showed you yesterday with the DSA's weekend meeting, it's not inherently democratic.

So all things that Democrats are embracing people don't really like. — Fight Progressivism (@EndProgs) July 15, 2026

Why do you think they need voter fraud, illegal aliens, and to destroy the Electoral College?

Democrats looking to embrace the DSA and “Free Palestine,” take heed: these things are extraordinarily unpopular https://t.co/j6ZIuFezB4 — Trinity Votes 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) July 15, 2026

Which is why they'll force it on us anyway.

Communism at -73 LMFAO https://t.co/3Q7oJIkPzu — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) July 15, 2026

It really is funny.

Maybe not the best idea to welcome these clowns into our big tent. If the normies don’t fight back, Vance and especially a Rubio would sweep us in 2028. Reject Democratic Socialist of America or as more calculated candidates like Abdul self describe themselves as “Democratic… https://t.co/kzwa8G4UyM — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) July 15, 2026

That's coming from a Democrat, and maybe the party leadership should listen to him.

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