Biden's Trailer for His Upcoming Book Inspires All the Autopen Jokes

Former President Joe Biden, or more accurately, the staffer who drew the short straw today, just dropped a trailer for Biden's upcoming book about his presidency titled 'Promise Me, America.'

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I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

We lost count of how many cuts were in this video, but Biden sounds terrible, and that's the best take they had.

He can barely talk about the book. Each sentence is short and stilted, and they're probably edited together from multiple takes.

Did you write it with an autopen? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 15, 2026

This is the first of many autopen jokes.

I would have bought this book, Joe, but I died in the “winter of death” after you lost patience with me for not getting the covid shot. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 15, 2026

Rest in Peace.

My man, you didn't even sign the bills that were put on your desk; you expect us to believe that you wrote a book? 😂 — Pam D (@soirchick) July 15, 2026

No one believes Biden wrote this book. Not a single soul.

This guy couldn't even sign his own name. He's not writing books. LMAO



Politicians write books to launder money. Nobody wants to read this, but the corrupt NGOs he provided for as President will buy up 100K copies and burn 'em to hold up their end of the bribes. https://t.co/kMaFbyfjDc — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

Clearly, Hunter's artwork isn't paying the bills.

Not only did you not write a book, you didn't even write this tweet - 😂 https://t.co/G1GOpO1Kq9 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 15, 2026

Correct.

I can't believe the autopen wrote a whole book https://t.co/Eo4rWOLy7D — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 15, 2026

The autopen is amazing.

Congrats to the autopen for its first book.

Joe Biden couldn’t sign his own pardons. Now he’s “written” a book, which Democrats forced him to release after the midterms so he wouldn’t be in the news to remind people how bad he was. Who in the world is buying this book? https://t.co/1P4UmRydD1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 15, 2026

We're kind of surprised they let him drop this trailer before the midterms.

One of the defining images of his presidency. And not in a good way.

Incredible to watch this video and remember that Biden and his team fought for him to serve a second term. This is a recorded video, no doubt with multiple takes, and in the finished product he can barely speak https://t.co/PguoTKwd8O — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) July 15, 2026

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Just in the same way Democrats only ousted Graham Platner in Maine despite the allegations of rape and abuse, the Democrats only ousted Biden for one reason: he was going to lose.

If they believed he was going to win in 2024, they would not have cared about his obvious decline. They would have been content to let him sleep in the Lincoln bedroom while staffers ran the country. And we all saw what a disaster that was.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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