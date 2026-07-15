Biden's Trailer for His Upcoming Book Inspires All the Autopen Jokes

Susan Collins Called Out a Top Dem for His Reckless Antics Against SCOTUS
Susan Collins Called Out a Top Dem for His Reckless Antics Against SCOTUS
Kamala Harris' Trainwreck Speech to WNBA Players Reminds Us Why We're Thankful She's Not President
Kamala Harris' Trainwreck Speech to WNBA Players Reminds Us Why We're Thankful She's...
Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal.
Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason...
You Won't Believe How This Democrat Lawmaker Is Trying to Beat a Traffic Ticket
You Won't Believe How This Democrat Lawmaker Is Trying to Beat a Traffic...
Trump Just Hammered This Democrat Governor for Banning AI Data Centers
Trump Just Hammered This Democrat Governor for Banning AI Data Centers
Democrats Want to Put DEI Before Your Health and Safety
Democrats Want to Put DEI Before Your Health and Safety
VIP
Mamdani's Assault on the Truth Behind Rape Stats
Mamdani's Assault on the Truth Behind Rape Stats
Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates
Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates
Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool
Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool
VIP
Does the Future of Conservative Economics Belong to Alexander Hamilton or to Milton Friedman?
Does the Future of Conservative Economics Belong to Alexander Hamilton or to Milton...
The Free Market Is Set to Make Iran's Biggest Weapon Obsolete
The Free Market Is Set to Make Iran's Biggest Weapon Obsolete
The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart
The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart
Erasing Little Italy Is About More Than a Map
Erasing Little Italy Is About More Than a Map
Gay Couple Sues Surrogate Mother for Refusing to Abort Child Over Cleft Lip
Gay Couple Sues Surrogate Mother for Refusing to Abort Child Over Cleft Lip
Tipsheet

Biden's Trailer for His Upcoming Book Inspires All the Autopen Jokes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 4:15 PM
Biden's Trailer for His Upcoming Book Inspires All the Autopen Jokes
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Former President Joe Biden, or more accurately, the staffer who drew the short straw today, just dropped a trailer for Biden's upcoming book about his presidency titled 'Promise Me, America.'

Advertisement

We lost count of how many cuts were in this video, but Biden sounds terrible, and that's the best take they had.

He can barely talk about the book. Each sentence is short and stilted, and they're probably edited together from multiple takes.

This is the first of many autopen jokes.

Rest in Peace.

No one believes Biden wrote this book. Not a single soul. 

Recommended

Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS BEN SHAPIRO HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Clearly, Hunter's artwork isn't paying the bills.

Correct.

The autopen is amazing.

Congrats to the autopen for its first book.

We're kind of surprised they let him drop this trailer before the midterms.

One of the defining images of his presidency. And not in a good way.

Advertisement

Just in the same way Democrats only ousted Graham Platner in Maine despite the allegations of rape and abuse, the Democrats only ousted Biden for one reason: he was going to lose.

If they believed he was going to win in 2024, they would not have cared about his obvious decline. They would have been content to let him sleep in the Lincoln bedroom while staffers ran the country. And we all saw what a disaster that was.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous Amy Curtis
The Free Market Is Set to Make Iran's Biggest Weapon Obsolete Dmitri Bolt
The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart Dmitri Bolt
Susan Collins Called Out a Top Dem for His Reckless Antics Against SCOTUS Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris' Trainwreck Speech to WNBA Players Reminds Us Why We're Thankful She's Not President Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
Advertisement