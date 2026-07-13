After Ousting Graham Platner in Maine, Bernie Sanders Says President Trump Doesn't Believe in Democracy

It's very clear that Democrats, the so-called defenders of democracy, are anything but. For years, they have engaged in an escalating war against democracy, first by overturning the will of the voters in a majority of states after those voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted to protect the institution of marriage as one between a man and a woman.

Advertisement

Then, in 2024, when it looked like Joe Biden was going to lose the election to Donald Trump, Democrats kicked Gramps to the curb in favor of Kamala Harris, who didn't receive a single primary vote that year. They did the same thing recently in Maine, after numerous scandals — including credible allegations of domestic violence and rape — made it unlikely Graham Platner would beat Susan Collins.

So despite the fact that the majority of Maine voters chose Platner just a few weeks ago, the Democrats shuffled him out, too. This time, a delegation will pick the next nominee.

Yay, democracy.

That's why you can look at every accusation levied at Republicans by Democrats as one thing: pure projection.

And Bernie Sanders is the master of it.

It’s not complicated. Trump doesn’t believe in democracy.



He hates democratic Europe and loves the oligarchic dictatorships in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.



He wants to stifle dissent in the media and arrest his opponents.



ALL Americans must unify against authoritarianism. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 12, 2026

Remember, Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Senate, and now the DSA wants to make the Presidency and Supreme Court subservient to Congress.

Susan Rice said the Democrats will weaponize the government against anyone and everyone who didn't adequately 'resist' President Trump this term.

There's authoritarianism, but it's not coming from President Trump and Republicans.

It's not complicated. Bernie Sanders is a communist.



Communists want government control over media, health, education, property.



And everywhere communists have ruled, they have used the force of the state to punish anyone who opposes them. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 12, 2026

And that way they can force their agenda down our throats, punish their political opponents, and deny us access to housing, education, and healthcare.

Remind us who the tyrants are, again?

This is your legacy pic.twitter.com/oKEWTDJsIn — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 12, 2026

Yes, it is.

You own three houses, fly private jets and stay at 5 Star European hotels. STFU. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 12, 2026

He's (D)ifferent.

Didn't your endorsed candidate who was elected by the people just get booted by your party? The way you did? UNdemocratically?! — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) July 12, 2026

For Democrats, 'democracy' is when their preferred candidates win.

Remember: President Trump won the popular vote in 2024, the only metric Democrats seem to care about. That didn't matter then, however. President Trump was not legitimately elected, and he's a 'fascist' who needs to be resisted at every turn.

I don’t believe people who got here 30 minutes ago should have the same voting rights as me either. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

Bingo.

This is rich. A socialist who spent his honeymoon in the USSR and who’s propagandized for Fidel Castro’s policies, claims that Trump, who won both the popular and electoral vote in 2024, doesn’t believe in democracy.

Sell it in Tehran, Bernie! https://t.co/LXr4FafkPh — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 12, 2026

Democrats and their socialist counterparts would be the biggest fascists of them all. The mother of the 'abolish prisons' movement, Angela Davis, ignored the plight of communist reformers who were thrown in jail, saying they deserved the punishment. That same thing will happen under socialist rule here.

You literally forced out the democratically elected nominee in Maine. And I know damn well that it’s because he was polling bad, not because of morals. https://t.co/MKPmJT5TKf — North Carolina Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NC_Patri0t) July 12, 2026

Everyone knows this, which is what makes Bernie's appeal to democracy all the more transparent and hypocritical.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.