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Tipsheet

After Ousting Graham Platner in Maine, Bernie Sanders Says President Trump Doesn't Believe in Democracy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 6:00 PM
After Ousting Graham Platner in Maine, Bernie Sanders Says President Trump Doesn't Believe in Democracy
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It's very clear that Democrats, the so-called defenders of democracy, are anything but. For years, they have engaged in an escalating war against democracy, first by overturning the will of the voters in a majority of states after those voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted to protect the institution of marriage as one between a man and a woman.

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Then, in 2024, when it looked like Joe Biden was going to lose the election to Donald Trump, Democrats kicked Gramps to the curb in favor of Kamala Harris, who didn't receive a single primary vote that year. They did the same thing recently in Maine, after numerous scandals — including credible allegations of domestic violence and rape — made it unlikely Graham Platner would beat Susan Collins.

So despite the fact that the majority of Maine voters chose Platner just a few weeks ago, the Democrats shuffled him out, too. This time, a delegation will pick the next nominee.

Yay, democracy.

That's why you can look at every accusation levied at Republicans by Democrats as one thing: pure projection.

And Bernie Sanders is the master of it.

Remember, Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Senate, and now the DSA wants to make the Presidency and Supreme Court subservient to Congress.

Susan Rice said the Democrats will weaponize the government against anyone and everyone who didn't adequately 'resist' President Trump this term.

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Related:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS GRAHAM PLATNER

There's authoritarianism, but it's not coming from President Trump and Republicans.

And that way they can force their agenda down our throats, punish their political opponents, and deny us access to housing, education, and healthcare.

Remind us who the tyrants are, again?

Yes, it is.

He's (D)ifferent.

For Democrats, 'democracy' is when their preferred candidates win.

Remember: President Trump won the popular vote in 2024, the only metric Democrats seem to care about. That didn't matter then, however. President Trump was not legitimately elected, and he's a 'fascist' who needs to be resisted at every turn.

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Bingo.

Democrats and their socialist counterparts would be the biggest fascists of them all. The mother of the 'abolish prisons' movement, Angela Davis, ignored the plight of communist reformers who were thrown in jail, saying they deserved the punishment. That same thing will happen under socialist rule here.

Everyone knows this, which is what makes Bernie's appeal to democracy all the more transparent and hypocritical.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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