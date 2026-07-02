David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities

Not too terribly far from where Obama erected his massive and expensive Presidential Library, former staffer David Axelrod got a lesson in the failures of blue-city governance in real-time.

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Chicago is experiencing a heat wave right now, and Axelrod saw a homeless man on the steps of the Art Institute of Chicago. Worried about the man's health in the 107° heat, Axelrod first asked a museum security guard and then called for help.

So I just walked by the Art Institute of Chicago where an elderly man, probably homeless, was sprawled unconscious, on the museum's front stone steps in the midst of a heat emergency.

I asked a museum security guard about it and she said she had woken him 3 times and suggested he… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 1, 2026

Here's the entire post:

So I just walked by the Art Institute of Chicago where an elderly man, probably homeless, was sprawled unconscious, on the museum's front stone steps in the midst of a heat emergency.I asked a museum security guard about it and she said she had woken him 3 times and suggested he move into the shade and he refused each time. I called 911 and the operator said, "Well, is he ASKING for help?"When I said no, she said, "Well I'm not going to send anyone."So the man remained, passed out in the blazing noon sun.I guess that's how the City of Chicago deals with such situations.Perhaps I should have tried to wake him to try and persuade him to move into the shade but I'm embarrassed to say I didn't. I moved on, like many others who simply ignored him.I hope we're not all complicit in assisting an unintended suicide.

That's what happens when Democrats run cities, David.

And no, only those of you who vote blue are complicit.

This is really something. Obama alum discovers the failures of blue city governance in real time. https://t.co/OhazxN2pM9 — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) July 1, 2026

It's something to behold, isn't it?

Wow, David, sounds like you’re getting exactly what you voted for. https://t.co/sFRdf2qmhi — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 1, 2026

Yes, he is.

Democrat complains about Democrat-run Chicago.



I found a guy passed out on the sidewalk. Asked him if he needed help. He was drunk, said he was fine. I drove to the local fire department. Told them what had happened. The ambulance beat me out of the driveway.



But I live in… https://t.co/uwCc9sHj8q — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 1, 2026

"But I live in the South among Normal People," Nolte wrote.

Your boy Barry spent eight hundred and fifty million dollars on a monument to himself when he could have bought an umbrella for this guy. https://t.co/8oNu1LlGfm — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 1, 2026

$850 million buys a lot of umbrellas.

This is how Democrats run cities.



They let people rot in the streets. https://t.co/OwyBAzM6H6 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 1, 2026

And they call it 'compassion' and 'equity.'

Zohran Mamdani let homeless people freeze to death this past winter, because it was mean to move them to shelters. That's Democrats for you.

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