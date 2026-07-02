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David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 9:00 AM
David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Not too terribly far from where Obama erected his massive and expensive Presidential Library, former staffer David Axelrod got a lesson in the failures of blue-city governance in real-time.

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Chicago is experiencing a heat wave right now, and Axelrod saw a homeless man on the steps of the Art Institute of Chicago. Worried about the man's health in the 107° heat, Axelrod first asked a museum security guard and then called for help.

Here's the entire post:

So I just walked by the Art Institute of Chicago where an elderly man, probably homeless, was sprawled unconscious, on the museum's front stone steps in the midst of a heat emergency.I asked a museum security guard about it and she said she had woken him 3 times and suggested he move into the shade and he refused each time.

I called 911 and the operator said, "Well, is he ASKING for help?"When I said no, she said, "Well I'm not going to send anyone."So the man remained, passed out in the blazing noon sun.I guess that's how the City of Chicago deals with such situations.Perhaps I should have tried to wake him to try and persuade him to move into the shade but I'm embarrassed to say I didn't. I moved on, like many others who simply ignored him.I hope we're not all complicit in assisting an unintended suicide.

That's what happens when Democrats run cities, David.

And no, only those of you who vote blue are complicit.

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY HOMELESSNESS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

It's something to behold, isn't it?

Yes, he is.

"But I live in the South among Normal People," Nolte wrote.

$850 million buys a lot of umbrellas.

And they call it 'compassion' and 'equity.'

Zohran Mamdani let homeless people freeze to death this past winter, because it was mean to move them to shelters. That's Democrats for you.

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