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Jillian Michaels Shares When She Realized the Democratic Party Became 'Unrecognizable' to Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 11:30 AM
Jillian Michaels Shares When She Realized the Democratic Party Became 'Unrecognizable' to Her
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels has been red-pilled, it seems. Not only did she come out in favor of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, and slammed a 'body positivity activist using science. She also called Don Lemon the 'ultimate hypocrite' for attacking Megyn Kelly's looks.

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Now, Michaels is sharing how her entire worldview fell apart.

"I was a lifelong liberal," Michaels said. "A classical liberal was not the woke progressives that you're seeing today. There's no universe where Clinton was advocating for open borders, late-term abortions, transing children. That party has become unrecognizable to me."

"But as a classic liberal, I do remember ... my wife who is a staunch conservative and has been her entire life, when we met in 2018, and she's like, 'You think you're the party of tolerance? ou guys are the most judgmental, you're the least tolerant.' And I thought she was crazy. I thought that we were the good guys," she said.

"I truly thought, I really did, that we held the moral high ground until my whole world came crashing down," she continued. "Yes, the Left changed dramatically and quickly, but I was also exposed to so much of the hypocrisy of the Left that you're talking about where it would infantilize people and it would make them victims."

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

"And I saw it with my work!" she said. "It’s, ‘It’s okay that you’re 300 pounds and you’re gonna die of type 2 diabetes and heart disease and cancer. ... That’s beautiful. It's absolutely beautiful.' And that's when I started to see for the first time the fact that it's if we make these people victims, they're going to love us because we're validating their deepest, darkest concerns and we're taking away any responsibility that they might hold. But in doing so ... they're never capable of of taking responsibility."

Yes, it is.

Which is why the Left views the world through the lens of oppressed-oppressor. They want more victims.

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