Zohran Mamdani Has an Historically Illiterate Take on Soccer

History isn't the Left's strong suit. From the 1619 Project to the Civil War to things that happened last week, they don't have a grasp on the past because — oftentimes — it's inconvenient to their present and future. With the U.S., Canada, and Mexico slated to host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking a hands-on approach to the event as only a socialist could. Way back in January, he vowed to make tickets to the upcoming match at MetLife Stadium 'affordable' for New Yorkers.

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And now he's pretending that soccer wouldn't exist without immigrants.

Soccer would not exist without immigrants. Immigrants play and coach the game, work in the stadiums, fill the stands, and make celebrations like the World Cup possible. Six of the players on the US Men's National Team are immigrants.



We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow… https://t.co/8wV8nffw9d — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

"We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities — especially at this moment. As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbors and reject these attacks for what they are: an attempt to divide us," he wrote on X.

Except that's historically illiterate.

The modern game of soccer was invented in England in 1863 when the Football Association was formed on October 26 of that year at the Freemasons' Tavern in London. This marked a formal separation from the sport of rugby, and Ebenezer Morley is considered the 'Father of Football.'

The first official game under the new rules of soccer was played on December 19, 1863.

Of course, versions of the game existed for hundreds of years prior to that, including in China, Ancient Greece, Rome, and parts of Central America.

Soccer is older than mass migration and it exists in a large scale in most countries without any history of mass migration. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2026

History is easy if you open a book.

ICE is going to enforce federal law and you aren't going to do anything, commie — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 8, 2026

Correct. We understand that enforcing the law is foreign to Democrats, but some people actually do that.

Those 6 players are here legally. Learn the difference.



No matches are occurring in New York City.



You have no political power in New Jersey. — Ryan B. Leslie 🇺🇸 (@RyanBLeslie) June 9, 2026

He thinks he does, though.

NB: Soccer (Association Football) is an English game that was codified (like say migration law) & spread by the British Empire and then into lesser powers of the time & their colonies. This unctuous clown reflects poorly on his city. https://t.co/AKnHWUkeHr — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) June 8, 2026

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Yes, he does. But New Yorkers voted for him.

Do not let them use “immigrants” and “illegal immigrants” interchangeably in their demonic language warfare. https://t.co/2a6nOxJgae — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 8, 2026

The language means something, and Mamdani knows that.

Soccer may be better known in America because of immigrants, but they did not invent or bring soccer to the world or the United States.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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