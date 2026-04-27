Seriously? Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Say That About About Impeaching Trump?

We’re taking a break from the left-wing lunatic Cole Allen, who tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Saturday night, where he planned to assassinate Trump officials and the president. It’s all detailed in his wild manifesto, and he admitted his targets to the police on Sunday morning.

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We’re about to experience another cycle of liberal media madness, which fuels these radicals to commit acts of political violence. The Left has a major problem. It doesn’t help when congressional Democrats go off the rails, either. Besides them playing this ‘we don’t know the motive’ game behind the WHCA shooting, you have Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) saying impeaching President Trump isn’t a priority if his party retakes the House in the 2026 midterms. Temu Obama, are you kidding me? First, you haven’t hidden this. Second, your members are wildly vocal about it, and third, even if you don’t push this under a Democratic majority, the base will turn against you (via The Hill):

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said Democrats will not focus on impeaching President Trump if they regain a majority in the lower chamber after midterm elections. When asked if impeachment was a top priority, Jeffries said “of course not” during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” In January, the president told House Republicans he will be impeached if the party does not win the midterms. Earlier this year and months into the war, talk emerged of potentially removing Trump, but efforts have largely been stalled. Democrats subdued their push after acknowledging they don’t have the votes to get it done.

I mean, c’mon, really, Jeffries? I’d jump off the Capitol dome if Democrats back off on this, should they retake the House.

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