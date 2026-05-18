Jon Ossoff Backs Anti-Voter ID, Soft on Crime Georgia Supreme Court Candidate Jen Jordan

Democrats have long had a record of being soft on crime, and in Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff — who is running for reelection himself this year — has thrown his support behind Jen Jordan, a former Georgia State Senator who is running for the Georgia Supreme Court.

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Jordan has a long history of being soft on crime and thinks voter ID, which is supported by a majority of voters across the political spectrum, is racist.

On April 28, Ossoff endorsed Jordan, saying in a statement, "Jen Jordan has an impressive record protecting Georgians' civil liberties under the law. As a Georgia Supreme Court justice, she will stand as a sentinel defending the rule of law and civil and human rights for all Georgians. Jen has my full support, and I encourage Georgians to vote early before Election Day on May 19."

Like Ossoff, Jordan opposes voter ID, and she spent the early part of her legal career fighting against Georgia's voter ID laws. According to a June 30, 2006, article from the Associated Press, Jordan said "the fight's not over" when it came to Georgia's voter ID laws. Jordan also filed a lawsuit in Fulton County, in which Jordan claimed voter ID laws suppress disabled, elderly, and minority voters. A Fulton judge ruled in September, 2006 that the law violated Georgia's Constitution. "We're pretty excited about it, obviously," Jordan said. "This is the second time that a state court judge has looked at it and agreed that the Georgia Constitution does not allow the General Assembly to burden or further condition the right to vote."

In June of 2007, Jordan was disappointed when the Georgia Supreme Court threw out the voter ID lawsuit. "We think they kind of punted," Jordan said of the Georgia Supreme Court at the time. "They had an opportunity to deal with an issue that was very important to Georgia citizens and voters." Georgia amended the law to allow for free state-issued IDs, and subsequent lawsuits were dismissed.

Jordan voted against a bill that required photo ID for absentee ballot applications and against legislation that would remove dead people from the voter rolls.

In 2021, Jordan wrote an op-ed calling Georgia's voter laws racist. Here's some of what she wrote:

Georgians continue to withstand one crisis after another. On top of a global pandemic that turned the world upside down, many residents, particularly in our Asian-American community, are still reeling from the spa shootings in Atlanta. And now, the Republican-driven state legislature has passed a set of voter suppression laws in an attempt to fight so-called “election fraud.” Unfortunately, these policies are only the latest in a string of partisan efforts from the GOP, and they couldn’t have come at the worst time. Millions of constituents, especially minorities, are still struggling to secure a job, care for their children, and protect their health; the failure to align legislative activity with the needs of our people couldn’t be more alarming. But political scrutiny is nothing new for Georgia. After President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry the state in almost two decades, local Republicans began spreading false claims of election fraud. The reality is that much of our statewide political representation no longer truly represents the good people of our state. Data show that counties with progressive populations are growing quickly and at higher rates than the rest of the state.

Jon Ossoff called the legislation 'disastrous new Jim Crow laws.'

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In addition to opposing voter ID and voter reform, Jen Jordan also has a history of being soft on crime. On April 20, 2021, Jordan wrote about Ahmaud Arbery, "We owe it to the Floyd family to continue to fight for police accountability, as well as for systemic changes to policing." She has since deleted that post.

That same year, she missed a vote that would ban local governments from defunding the police, she opposed legislation targeting crimes committed at mob protests after the George Floyd riots in Atlanta, and voted against a bill that would increase penalties for crimes against law enforcement.

In addition, Jordan supports illegal aliens and sanctuary cities, voting against a bill that would have required local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and supports in-state tuition for so-called 'anchor babies.'

Shortly after winning reelection to the Georgia State Senate, Jordan introduced legislation that would have given her a 300 percent pay increase.

Jordan embraces radical transgender activism and supports including sexual orientation and gender identity in Georgia's anti-discrimination law. She also believes that men who identify as women have a right to access women's sports and voted against legislation to protect girls' athletics.

As a member of the Georgia Supreme Court, Jordan will make resisting President Trump and Republicans part of her agenda. She said President Trump's 2016 election win prompted her to return to politics, and in 2020, she threw her support behind Joe Biden. She was also part of the delegation to the DNC.

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There is a lot at stake in this election. If Jordan and Miracle Rankin were to win seats on the Georgia Supreme Court, they could flip the balance of the court by 2028.

Georgia has TWO Supreme Court races on Tuesday that could completely reshape the state’s future.



The court is currently 9 Republicans to 0 Democrats.



If Miracle Rankin and Jen Jordan both win, Democrats would suddenly have a path to a 5-4 majority by 2028. pic.twitter.com/RzqX2IiOdO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 17, 2026

Georgia voters overwhelmingly support voter ID. In 2021, a survey showed nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters backed ID for absentee ballots, and 77 percent of Americans support voter ID laws in general. That's why Georgia voters deserve to know where Jen Jordan and Jon Ossoff stand on these issues, because it's clear they're both out of touch with what the voters want.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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