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Randi Weingarten Isn't Worried About Falling Math or Reading Scores. Here's What She's Focused on Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 8:30 AM
Randi Weingarten Isn't Worried About Falling Math or Reading Scores. Here's What She's Focused on Instead
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

While there are still some good public schools out there, many are not. In places like Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland, there are schools where few, if any, kids are on grade level in reading and math. It's an educational crisis in the making, and you'd think the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union would be worried about that.

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Instead, Randi Weingarten is writing letters to retail outlet Target, pressuring them to come out against ICE and threatening to divest from the company if they don't give into her bullying.

"We sent a letter to Target a few weeks ago, right at around the time of the occupation by the federal government of Minnesota ... that said, 'Why are you not ... we're writing to you not only as consumers of your products but we own about seven percent of your stock,'" Weingarten said, referring to ICE efforts in Minneapolis, where Target is headquartered. 

"I'm not looking at the letter, 'Why are you not listening to the people in Minnesota, the place that you are headquartered, the place that you started. They want you to be with them telling ICE to stay out,'" Weingarten continued. "And, of course, they disregarded that letter, and what we're doing now and we're going to the AFL-CIO convention with this resolution ourselves, is we're asking everyone around the country, starting with our members, that for back to school, buy local. Don't buy Target."

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Related:

EDUCATION ICE ILLINOIS MARYLAND RANDI WEINGARTEN WISCONSIN

"You know, there's two times for retailers that are really big times for them. One is Christmas and the other is back to school," Weingarten said. "So first, using our pension funds, but also using ourselves as consumers and to try to actually get these corporations or get the moneyed interests, the capital interests in the country to be far more aligned with workers."

There are tens of millions of workers in America who are not teachers, who support ICE and their mission. But their opinion, their vote, and their choices don't matter to the Left. The Left wants everyone to bend the knee to their ideologies and political agenda.

Target operates 2,000 stores across the country and has a much larger consumer base than Weingarten's teachers' union.

Of course she is.

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Yes. They're not focused on education at all, just socialist indoctrination of our youth. End the unions.

Someone should sue her.

Sure seems like extortion, doesn't it?

Since when have unions or the Left cared about laws?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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