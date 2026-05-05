Randi Weingarten Isn't Worried About Falling Math or Reading Scores. Here's What She's Focused on Instead

While there are still some good public schools out there, many are not. In places like Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland, there are schools where few, if any, kids are on grade level in reading and math. It's an educational crisis in the making, and you'd think the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union would be worried about that.

Advertisement

Instead, Randi Weingarten is writing letters to retail outlet Target, pressuring them to come out against ICE and threatening to divest from the company if they don't give into her bullying.

Randi Weingarten sent a letter to Target pressuring them to come out against immigration enforcement (ICE).



"We own about 7% of your stock."



She says her union is "using our pension funds.. to try to actually get these corporations to be far more aligned with workers." pic.twitter.com/RxlAlRfj3d — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

"We sent a letter to Target a few weeks ago, right at around the time of the occupation by the federal government of Minnesota ... that said, 'Why are you not ... we're writing to you not only as consumers of your products but we own about seven percent of your stock,'" Weingarten said, referring to ICE efforts in Minneapolis, where Target is headquartered.

"I'm not looking at the letter, 'Why are you not listening to the people in Minnesota, the place that you are headquartered, the place that you started. They want you to be with them telling ICE to stay out,'" Weingarten continued. "And, of course, they disregarded that letter, and what we're doing now and we're going to the AFL-CIO convention with this resolution ourselves, is we're asking everyone around the country, starting with our members, that for back to school, buy local. Don't buy Target."

"You know, there's two times for retailers that are really big times for them. One is Christmas and the other is back to school," Weingarten said. "So first, using our pension funds, but also using ourselves as consumers and to try to actually get these corporations or get the moneyed interests, the capital interests in the country to be far more aligned with workers."

There are tens of millions of workers in America who are not teachers, who support ICE and their mission. But their opinion, their vote, and their choices don't matter to the Left. The Left wants everyone to bend the knee to their ideologies and political agenda.

Randi Weingarten's teachers union also passed a resolution to boycott Target for not being sufficiently anti-ICE. pic.twitter.com/t6W0PkDsNA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

Target operates 2,000 stores across the country and has a much larger consumer base than Weingarten's teachers' union.

Randi Weingarten is breaching her fiduciary duties by leveraging pension funds to pressure Target over a political disagreement that has nothing to do with education.



Sure seems illegal, @HarmeetKDhillon.pic.twitter.com/8yjr7THmBr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

Of course she is.

Yet another reason to outlaw public service unions and fire their filthy communist leaders into the sun. pic.twitter.com/tYvaZgBncs — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) May 4, 2026

Advertisement

Yes. They're not focused on education at all, just socialist indoctrination of our youth. End the unions.

WAY outside her lane. This communist loon is supposed to work for her union members — not set immigration policy. She’s asking for all sorts of lawsuits here. https://t.co/MUkruVtOcB — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) May 4, 2026

Someone should sue her.

Sure seems like extortion, doesn't it?

This is blatantly illegal. They should be prosecuted by @HarmeetKDhillon.



You're not allowed to use pension fund shares to push your own ideologies.



Even worse is that these teacher's pensions are completely funded by your tax dollars! https://t.co/nOO9YRMH8M pic.twitter.com/y400eOaY58 — varrock (@varrock) May 4, 2026

Since when have unions or the Left cared about laws?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.