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Tipsheet

Graham Platner Lays Out the Agenda of a Democrat-Controlled Senate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 9:00 AM
Graham Platner Lays Out the Agenda of a Democrat-Controlled Senate
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Maine Governor Janet Mills dropped her bid for the Senate yesterday, leaving the nomination to Graham Platner, the radical Leftist with the Nazi tattoo on his chest. If Democrats take control of the Senate, Platner has laid out what their agenda will be.

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It's not going to be about affordability or addressing Americans' concerns. It's going to be harassing the White House and holding committee hearings every day to "shut this White House down."

“I want the Trump administration not to function," Platner said, "because everyone in the White House is being hauled under subpoena in front of a Senate committee, day after day after day."

Exactly this.

It's completely on brand for him.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION GRAHAM PLATNER

That much is painfully clear.

We're totally not shocked.

They don't have any principles save gaining power. That's why they can call President Trump Hitler and say he needs to be removed from office, while they push a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo for the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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