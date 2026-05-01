Graham Platner Lays Out the Agenda of a Democrat-Controlled Senate

Maine Governor Janet Mills dropped her bid for the Senate yesterday, leaving the nomination to Graham Platner, the radical Leftist with the Nazi tattoo on his chest. If Democrats take control of the Senate, Platner has laid out what their agenda will be.

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It's not going to be about affordability or addressing Americans' concerns. It's going to be harassing the White House and holding committee hearings every day to "shut this White House down."

Graham Platner wants to “shut this White House down."



He offers a preview of a Dem-controlled Senate:



“I want the Trump administration not to function, because everyone in the White House is being hauled under subpoena in front of a Senate committee, day after day after day." pic.twitter.com/vDc1lqFpym — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2026

“I want the Trump administration not to function," Platner said, "because everyone in the White House is being hauled under subpoena in front of a Senate committee, day after day after day."

Democrats truly hate that WE ARE A REPUBLIC and they do everything they can to destroy us pic.twitter.com/d8kE1IQTE7 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) May 1, 2026

Exactly this.

So the guy with the Nazi tattoo wants to have show trials in the Senate if he gets elected. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 1, 2026

It's completely on brand for him.

Democrat with SS Death's Head tattoo, fully endorsed by Democrats everywhere, makes clear Democrats have no actual platform or ideas (that they say publicly anyway) other than hatred for Republicans: https://t.co/UjofE0JMdF — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) May 1, 2026

That much is painfully clear.

A nazi lover wants to put his political opponents on trial? I’m shocked, I tell you! https://t.co/BRFlV5X0EN — EverTheCynic (@EverCynic) May 1, 2026

We're totally not shocked.

Democrats are screaming racism over the SCOTUS ruling on Calling Louisiana v. Callais while simultaneously rushing to endorse a Nazi. I don’t get it. https://t.co/m9zBJ639M9 — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) May 1, 2026

They don't have any principles save gaining power. That's why they can call President Trump Hitler and say he needs to be removed from office, while they push a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo for the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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