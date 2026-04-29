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Tipsheet

Middle School Kids Honored for Act of Heroism on Their School Bus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 10:00 AM
Middle School Kids Honored for Act of Heroism on Their School Bus
AP Photo/David Goldman

Bus driver Leah Taylor was behind the wheel in Hancock County, Mississippi, when she suffered an asthma attack and passed out. Some of the middle school students riding with Taylor stepped up and helped save their bus from an accident while helping Taylor.

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One of the students, Jackson Casnave, grabbed the steering wheel while another, Darrius Clark, hit the brakes. Two other students gave Taylor her asthma medication.

You can watch footage of the harrowing bus ride here.

"She kinda ... flopped over and everyone started, like, standing up," said McKenzy Finch.

"I saw that the bus was veering off to the side, then I grabbed the wheel," said Jackson Casnave.

"The bus started rolling forward," said Darrius Clark. "It starting to gain speed, so when I clicked the brakes, it about threw me out the windshield.

Destiny Cornelius saw that Taylor had her asthma medication in her hand, so she took the medication and administered it. "I saw her medication in her hand and I saw her reaching for it. I knew that's what she needed," Cornelius said. 

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"I can't thank these students enough for saving everybody's life because it could have turned out so much worse," Taylor said.

Truth. Those are some good kids.

They are heroes.

We do need more stories like this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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