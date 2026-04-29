Middle School Kids Honored for Act of Heroism on Their School Bus

Bus driver Leah Taylor was behind the wheel in Hancock County, Mississippi, when she suffered an asthma attack and passed out. Some of the middle school students riding with Taylor stepped up and helped save their bus from an accident while helping Taylor.

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One of the students, Jackson Casnave, grabbed the steering wheel while another, Darrius Clark, hit the brakes. Two other students gave Taylor her asthma medication.

You can watch footage of the harrowing bus ride here.

NEW: Middle schoolers jump into action to save their bus from crashing after the driver became unconscious.



Leah Taylor suffered an asthma attack and passed out while driving a school bus in Hancock County, Mississippi.



Five students jumped into action to help when they noticed… pic.twitter.com/OHx8JQA69w — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2026

"She kinda ... flopped over and everyone started, like, standing up," said McKenzy Finch.

"I saw that the bus was veering off to the side, then I grabbed the wheel," said Jackson Casnave.

"The bus started rolling forward," said Darrius Clark. "It starting to gain speed, so when I clicked the brakes, it about threw me out the windshield.

Destiny Cornelius saw that Taylor had her asthma medication in her hand, so she took the medication and administered it. "I saw her medication in her hand and I saw her reaching for it. I knew that's what she needed," Cornelius said.

"I can't thank these students enough for saving everybody's life because it could have turned out so much worse," Taylor said.

This is a necessary reminder that our youths are not all completely lost. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 28, 2026

Truth. Those are some good kids.

Incredible bravery and quick thinking from those students. They didn’t hesitate for a second and stepped up when it mattered most. True heroes, wishing Ms. Taylor a full recovery and so much respect to these kids for saving lives. 🙌 — Profit Untamed (@profituntamed) April 29, 2026

They are heroes.

More stories like this are needed in this messed up world. Great job kiddos . https://t.co/PPodOdXMsH — BroMigo (@BroMigo79) April 29, 2026

We do need more stories like this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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