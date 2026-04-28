Greg Gutfeld Says the WHCD Shooter Was the First 'Radicalized by Liberal Smugness'

Greg Gutfeld absolutely nailed it when he talked about Cole Allen, the suspect arrested for the third failed assassination attempt on President Trump.

Allen's manifesto made it very clear that he was targeting the President and members of his Cabinet. Despite the Left insisting there isn't violent rhetoric coming from their side, it's a problem.

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And Greg Gutfeld spelled it out perfectly.

Greg Gutfeld just delivered the single most succinct and cutting indictment of the leftwing media's complicity in Saturday's WHCD attack:



"This guy did hear voices. They were Ted Lieu's, they were Brandon Johnson's, they were CNN's, they were The View, they were MS NOW."



"I… pic.twitter.com/1uuULdANGy — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 27, 2026

"It's not for me to hear, it's for your side," Gutfeld said of the call for unity. "We don't need it because it's only a one-way thing. You mentioned some examples like the Pelosi thing, which was a mental illness thing ... the Whitmer thing was a plot. Who created the plot? That would take an entire special to go over."

"I disagree with Jessie. This guy did hear voices. They were Tim Walz's, they were Ted Lieu's, they were Brandon Johnson's, they were CNN's, they were 'The View,' they were MS NOW," Gutfeld continued. "I think this is a helpful assassination attempt because it is the first one that shows you can be radicalized by liberal smugness."

"If you read his posts and if you read his manifesto, it sounds like every smarmy, sanctimonious, self-satisfied pronouncement from an a***ole like Brandon Johnson, like Walz, like Lieu. The people who think they know better than you. This guy was not a crank. He was not deranged," Gutfeld said. "Don't buy into that narrative because it lets these pompous a***s off. He didn't do this because ... he didn't have voices in his head. He was just following orders."

My childhood memory started with political violence. 20M Chinese died during Mao's 10-year Cultural Revolution.



Many of our youth are being radicalized like "RED GUARDS" who truly believed violence is justified to eliminate political enemies. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) April 28, 2026

A large part of the radical Left is Maoist, and that should terrify us.

"He was just following orders".



It's more than that. He was carrying out his mission. He was a disciple. And that discipleship didn't start in college.



It starts in kindergarten today dressed as "be kind, inclusive culture, anti-bullying, empathy and diversity". — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) April 27, 2026

All of this.

Cole Allen wasn't just "influenced" by leftists. He was brainwashed. To do what he did requires complex planning and devout hatred. That's not mental illness. It's mental sharpness directed by demons. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 27, 2026

Correct.

Greg Gutfeld has truly been terrific in the last few months. He's getting better on The Five every day. @greggutfeld https://t.co/pv20oCH7A6 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) April 28, 2026

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It's truly fantastic to watch.

And as we've seen in the aftermath of the third failed assassination attempt, the Democrats keep doubling down on the rhetoric that led to this in the first place.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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