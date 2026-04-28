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Tipsheet

Greg Gutfeld Says the WHCD Shooter Was the First 'Radicalized by Liberal Smugness'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Greg Gutfeld Says the WHCD Shooter Was the First 'Radicalized by Liberal Smugness'
Screenshot via Fox News

Greg Gutfeld absolutely nailed it when he talked about Cole Allen, the suspect arrested for the third failed assassination attempt on President Trump.

Allen's manifesto made it very clear that he was targeting the President and members of his Cabinet. Despite the Left insisting there isn't violent rhetoric coming from their side, it's a problem.

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And Greg Gutfeld spelled it out perfectly.

"It's not for me to hear, it's for your side," Gutfeld said of the call for unity. "We don't need it because it's only a one-way thing. You mentioned some examples like the Pelosi thing, which was a mental illness thing ... the Whitmer thing was a plot. Who created the plot? That would take an entire special to go over."

"I disagree with Jessie. This guy did hear voices. They were Tim Walz's, they were Ted Lieu's, they were Brandon Johnson's, they were CNN's, they were 'The View,' they were MS NOW," Gutfeld continued. "I think this is a helpful assassination attempt because it is the first one that shows you can be radicalized by liberal smugness."

"If you read his posts and if you read his manifesto, it sounds like every smarmy, sanctimonious, self-satisfied pronouncement from an a***ole like Brandon Johnson, like Walz, like Lieu. The people who think they know better than you. This guy was not a crank. He was not deranged," Gutfeld said. "Don't buy into that narrative because it lets these pompous a***s off. He didn't do this because ... he didn't have voices in his head. He was just following orders."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GREG GUTFELD LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A large part of the radical Left is Maoist, and that should terrify us.

All of this.

Correct.

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It's truly fantastic to watch.

And as we've seen in the aftermath of the third failed assassination attempt, the Democrats keep doubling down on the rhetoric that led to this in the first place.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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