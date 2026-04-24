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A Virginia Democrat Just Proved His Party Doesn't Understand Rural America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 9:00 AM
A Virginia Democrat Just Proved His Party Doesn't Understand Rural America
AP Photo/Dale Davis, File

Democrats used to pride themselves on being the party of the working class, blue-collar, and rural Americans. Those days, if they ever existed, are long gone. Democrats are now the party of the elites, Hollywood celebrities, and coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles.

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They have no idea what life is like in rural America, partly because they despise rural Americans and partly because they can't get any power from us. But if you had any remaining hope that Democrats would at least make an effort to understand those voters, let that hope fade, too, because Democratic Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby just ended the issue for good.

Why?

He thinks he understands rural America because he watched "Dukes of Hazzard" and "The Waltons."

"Listen, I almost took issue with the other side saying that we don't understand. But I grew up watching 'The Waltons.' I grew up with Opie. I even watched 'The Dukes of Hazzard.' I think I know a little bit about rural America," Bagby said to laughter.

Imagine if a Republican said they knew about urban America by watching "The Wire" or about Mexicans by  watching "Breaking Bad." Democrats would lambast that as racist.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" went off the air in 1985, "The Waltons" went off the air in 1981, and Opie — from "The Andy Griffith Show" — was off the air in 1968. Few people know what these shows even are, let alone watched them. And they deal in stereotypes of rural America, not reality.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HOLLYWOOD VIRGINIA

What happened to Democrats respecting "lived experiences"?

Same logic.

The Left would also lose its mind about this.

The meltdowns would be nuclear.

Heh. Well played.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" also took place in Georgia, which is different than rural Virginia, even though Democrats are too ignorant to realize this.

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Bagby's voters think this makes them morally superior.

And they know it's insulting because the people listening to Bagby are laughing.

This is what Democrats think of you, voters.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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