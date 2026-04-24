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Tipsheet

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Tornado Strikes Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 7:30 AM
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Tornado Strikes Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Search-and-rescue operations are underway after a massive tornado hit Enid, Oklahoma. Multiple homes were destroyed or damaged, and the tornado reportedly struck Vance Air Force Base causing "extensive damage."

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The entire post reads:

Officials report widespread, catastrophic damage, with numerous homes destroyed or heavily damaged, and vehicles either severely damaged or completely swept away. This is an extremely serious and rapidly developing situation. The number of injuries is not known at this time as search and rescue operations continue across the impacted area.

The Enid tornado was part of a massive line of storms that hit the central plains and Midwest yesterday.

Here's more from KCTV:

A powerful tornado in Oklahoma on Thursday ripped roofs off buildings, knocked down power poles and sent emergency crews rushing into a rural community near Vance Air Force Base, officials said.

The confirmed tornado moved across parts of Enid, a city of about 50,000 people near the state’s northern border, according to the National Weather Service. Video posted online show a rapidly rotating column of air touching down along with totaled homes.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OKLAHOMA VIDEO

As of right now, there are no reports of fatalities and only minor injuries.

Someone traveling on Delta managed to get incredible footage of the storm from the plane.

There are multiple videos of the storms.

In a Facebook post, Vance Air Force Base said it is closed until further notice.

"Due to ongoing power and water restoration efforts, Vance Air Force Base is closed until further notice," the post read. "Only mission-essential personnel required to support critical operations and restoration of base utilities should report for duty. All other personnel should remain at home and monitor official base communication channels for updates and reporting instructions. Those impacted by the tornado can go to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center at 111 West Perdue Ave, Enid, OK, for shelter and additional assistance. The safety of our Airmen, families, and community remains our top priority. Additional guidance will be provided as conditions improve and normal operations resume."

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