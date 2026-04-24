Search and Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Tornado Strikes Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK

Search-and-rescue operations are underway after a massive tornado hit Enid, Oklahoma. Multiple homes were destroyed or damaged, and the tornado reportedly struck Vance Air Force Base causing "extensive damage."

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🚨#BREAKING: A mass casualty incident has been declared in and around Vance Air Force Base, extending toward Enid Oklahoma Woodring Regional Airport, following an extremely large and powerful tornado that moved through the area under a Tornado Emergency.



Officials report… pic.twitter.com/ghCYyRtaQd — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 24, 2026

The entire post reads:

Officials report widespread, catastrophic damage, with numerous homes destroyed or heavily damaged, and vehicles either severely damaged or completely swept away. This is an extremely serious and rapidly developing situation. The number of injuries is not known at this time as search and rescue operations continue across the impacted area.

The Enid tornado was part of a massive line of storms that hit the central plains and Midwest yesterday.

A confirmed tornado caused extensive damage in Enid and at Vance Air Force Base overnight. Officials are currently checking neighborhoods for anyone who may be trapped.



What we know >>> https://t.co/uXxUjj3lhU pic.twitter.com/2wZnZuzVnA — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 24, 2026

Here's more from KCTV:

A powerful tornado in Oklahoma on Thursday ripped roofs off buildings, knocked down power poles and sent emergency crews rushing into a rural community near Vance Air Force Base, officials said. The confirmed tornado moved across parts of Enid, a city of about 50,000 people near the state’s northern border, according to the National Weather Service. Video posted online show a rapidly rotating column of air touching down along with totaled homes.

As of right now, there are no reports of fatalities and only minor injuries.

Someone traveling on Delta managed to get incredible footage of the storm from the plane.

🚨 INSANE: Video of the tornado that SLAMMED into Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK filmed from an airliner at 30,000 feet



Search and rescue operations still underway.



This is major.



Praying our airmen were out of harms way. pic.twitter.com/P61U5VKzkg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 24, 2026

There are multiple videos of the storms.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as additional footage from earlier during the Tornado Emergency shows a violent tornado passing dangerously close to multiple people filming as it strikes near or at Vance Air Force Base in Enid Oklahoma. Dozens of reports indicate numerous buildings have been… pic.twitter.com/PzIvN80qSn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 24, 2026

In a Facebook post, Vance Air Force Base said it is closed until further notice.

"Due to ongoing power and water restoration efforts, Vance Air Force Base is closed until further notice," the post read. "Only mission-essential personnel required to support critical operations and restoration of base utilities should report for duty. All other personnel should remain at home and monitor official base communication channels for updates and reporting instructions. Those impacted by the tornado can go to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center at 111 West Perdue Ave, Enid, OK, for shelter and additional assistance. The safety of our Airmen, families, and community remains our top priority. Additional guidance will be provided as conditions improve and normal operations resume."

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