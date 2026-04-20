Tim Kaine Confirms VA's Redistricting Scheme Isn't About 'Fair Maps' but About This Instead

Just a couple of days ago, former President Barack Obama told Virginia voters to vote 'yes' on the unfair redistricting scheme that would disenfranchise almost half of the state's Republican voters. He said it was an issue of fairness and 'leveling the playing field.' We all know that's a lie, of course, and Senator Tim Kaine admitted as much. It's not about fairness, it's about resisting President Trump.

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🚨 TIM KAINE JUST ADMITTED THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD ON LIVE TV 🔥



FOX: Kamala Harris won Virginia by just 5 points. So why should 90% of your congressional delegation be Democrats?

SEN. TIM KAINE: “90% of Virginians are not Democrats… that’s true. But we need a congressional… pic.twitter.com/56IyKaQVAV — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) April 19, 2026

"90 percent of Virginians aren't Democrats, that's true," Kaine said, "but about 100 percent of Virginians want election results to be respected. We're deeply worried that Donald Trump will try to interfere with the election results this November or in 2028, cause we saw him do it before."

We have? He questioned the 2020 results. He didn't "interfere" with them; Biden still became President. He was a disaster, of course, but President Trump didn't interfere with anything.

As to respecting election results, well, President Trump won not only the Electoral College but the popular vote as well. Democrats have not respected that, at all.

"And we have to have a Congress that will stand up to it," Kaine continued. "In 2021, all five Republicans in Virginia went along with Donald Trump in his effort to overturn an election result. So we're giving Virginians a chance to vote, which Republican states have not done, about whether they want to have a Congressional delegation that will stand up against Donald Trump's tyranny."

Absolutely incredible.

Tim must be in his cups again.



Virginians are for Virginians not this deranged war declared against us by congressional r*pist protecting, illegal alien loving, Virginia vote oppressing, greedy tax collecting Democrats.



They dishonor their offices. — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) April 19, 2026

Virginians can vote no tomorrow and send a message to Kaine and his fellow Democrats.

So that is your ENTIRE AGENDA? Not cost of living, not jobs or economy, just fighting Trump? — Lavinda (@Lavinda_77) April 19, 2026

That and punishing people who voted for or supported Trump once they retake power.

None of us should be surprised that this is all about “getting Trump” like Trump always says: “they’re not after me there after you and I’m just in the way” https://t.co/QZO9UNyrD9 — Blondie 💋💄👊🏼 🇺🇸 (@JenniferHo8769) April 19, 2026

One Democrat said she wants to bar Trump voters from the Internet for four years as punishment for not voting for Democrats.

Fox: Why should 90% of Virginia's congressional delegation be Democrats when Kamala Harris only won the state by 5 points?



Kaine: "90% of Virginians are not Democrats. That's true... but we need a congressional delegation that will stand up to Donald Trump's tyranny." pic.twitter.com/U4BlavbvNg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2026

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It's about getting Trump, not what's best for voters.