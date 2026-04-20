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Tim Kaine Confirms VA's Redistricting Scheme Isn't About 'Fair Maps' but About This Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 8:00 AM
Tim Kaine Confirms VA's Redistricting Scheme Isn't About 'Fair Maps' but About This Instead
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Just a couple of days ago, former President Barack Obama told Virginia voters to vote 'yes' on the unfair redistricting scheme that would disenfranchise almost half of the state's Republican voters. He said it was an issue of fairness and 'leveling the playing field.' We all know that's a lie, of course, and Senator Tim Kaine admitted as much. It's not about fairness, it's about resisting President Trump.

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"90 percent of Virginians aren't Democrats, that's true," Kaine said, "but about 100 percent of Virginians want election results to be respected. We're deeply worried that Donald Trump will try to interfere with the election results this November or in 2028, cause we saw him do it before."

We have? He questioned the 2020 results. He didn't "interfere" with them; Biden still became President. He was a disaster, of course, but President Trump didn't interfere with anything.

As to respecting election results, well, President Trump won not only the Electoral College but the popular vote as well. Democrats have not respected that, at all.

"And we have to have a Congress that will stand up to it," Kaine continued. "In 2021, all five Republicans in Virginia went along with Donald Trump in his effort to overturn an election result. So we're giving Virginians a chance to vote, which Republican states have not done, about whether they want to have a Congressional delegation that will stand up against Donald Trump's tyranny."

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BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP REDISTRICTING TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

Absolutely incredible.

Virginians can vote no tomorrow and send a message to Kaine and his fellow Democrats.

That and punishing people who voted for or supported Trump once they retake power.

One Democrat said she wants to bar Trump voters from the Internet for four years as punishment for not voting for Democrats. 

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It's about getting Trump, not what's best for voters.

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The Most Important Lesson of the Iran War Is to Buy Guns and Ammo Kurt Schlichter
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