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Tipsheet

Nebraska School District Urges 'Buddy System' After Man Accused of Chasing Young Girls Released on Bond

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 9:00 AM
Nebraska School District Urges 'Buddy System' After Man Accused of Chasing Young Girls Released on Bond
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

The Gretna School District in Nebraska is warning students to use a 'buddy system' after a man accused of chasing young girls was released on bond. Despite the disturbing allegations against him, Zachary Vinton was released after he posted 10 percent of his $20,000 bond

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Gretna Public Schools sent a letter to parents after a man was released on bond.

Zachary Vinton, 34, was accused of trying to assault two young girls.

...

Gretna Public Schools said that because it happened near its schools and involved a threat to minors, it wants to make sure families are vigilant.

It encourages students to use the buddy system, stay alert and never approach a stranger.

Deputies said anyone who encounters Vinton and feels threatened should call 911 if it is an emergency.

Vinton was accused of chasing girls as young as 11 years old. Vinton admitted to police that he was chasing the girls to 'engage in sexual activities with them.'

This is absolutely inexcusable. The Douglas County Sheriff's office is also warning people to call 911 if they encounter Vinton and his behavior makes them feel 'threatened' or 'uneasy.'

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The entire post reads:

The DCSO is actively working with Corrections and offering assistance to co-supervise his release. Sheriff Hanson will pursue all possible legal and enforcement options to keep children safe in that neighborhood. The DCSO is also increasing patrol activity in the Arbor Gate neighborhood and 196th and V Street area where the initial attempted sexual assault took place, which is also the neighborhood in which VINTON lives.

Anyone who encounters VINTON while he is out on bond and feels threatened or uneasy with his behavior should call 9-1-1 . Anyone with tips or information regarding VINTON is asked to call the DCSO Tip Line at 402-444-6000 or email us at DCSOTips@douglascounty-ne.gov. You may also contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Making someone feel 'uneasy' isn't a crime, however, so it's unlikely calling 911 will do anything to get Vinton off the streets.

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Do they really think a guy who wanted to harm 11-year-old girls will be deterred by a 'buddy system'?

The victimization of innocent Americans is the point.

And even if he harms girls, the system will still do nothing.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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