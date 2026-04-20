Nebraska School District Urges 'Buddy System' After Man Accused of Chasing Young Girls Released on Bond

The Gretna School District in Nebraska is warning students to use a 'buddy system' after a man accused of chasing young girls was released on bond. Despite the disturbing allegations against him, Zachary Vinton was released after he posted 10 percent of his $20,000 bond

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Gretna students urged to use buddy system after man accused of chasing young girls released on bond | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/vOsHuVlYdD — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) April 19, 2026

Here's more:

Gretna Public Schools sent a letter to parents after a man was released on bond. Zachary Vinton, 34, was accused of trying to assault two young girls. ... Gretna Public Schools said that because it happened near its schools and involved a threat to minors, it wants to make sure families are vigilant. It encourages students to use the buddy system, stay alert and never approach a stranger. Deputies said anyone who encounters Vinton and feels threatened should call 911 if it is an emergency.

Vinton was accused of chasing girls as young as 11 years old. Vinton admitted to police that he was chasing the girls to 'engage in sexual activities with them.'

.@DCSheriffNE announce the arrest Zachary Vinton after deputies were called for a male chasing two juvenile females in a menacing manner.



Vinton admitted to deputies “that his intention was to catch the girls and engage in sexual activities with them. Further investigation… pic.twitter.com/tjqRjeOQJM — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) April 17, 2026

This is absolutely inexcusable. The Douglas County Sheriff's office is also warning people to call 911 if they encounter Vinton and his behavior makes them feel 'threatened' or 'uneasy.'

The DCSO has learned that Zachary VINTON was released from the Douglas County Department of Corrections after paying a $2,000 cash bond (10% of $20,000). Prior to seeing a judge, Douglas County Corrections pre-trial release staff gave VINTON a risk score of 1 out of 4, the lowest… pic.twitter.com/KDk08CElJq — DCSO - Omaha, NE (@DCSheriffNE) April 19, 2026

The entire post reads:

The DCSO is actively working with Corrections and offering assistance to co-supervise his release. Sheriff Hanson will pursue all possible legal and enforcement options to keep children safe in that neighborhood. The DCSO is also increasing patrol activity in the Arbor Gate neighborhood and 196th and V Street area where the initial attempted sexual assault took place, which is also the neighborhood in which VINTON lives. Anyone who encounters VINTON while he is out on bond and feels threatened or uneasy with his behavior should call 9-1-1 . Anyone with tips or information regarding VINTON is asked to call the DCSO Tip Line at 402-444-6000 or email us at DCSOTips@douglascounty-ne.gov. You may also contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Making someone feel 'uneasy' isn't a crime, however, so it's unlikely calling 911 will do anything to get Vinton off the streets.

Instead of keeping the predator in jail we just tell the girls to be scared of him and use a buddy system? wtf. We know he will reoffend so be careful out there…. We are not a serious society…. — Never Give in, Never Give up... (@NE_lizzi) April 19, 2026

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Do they really think a guy who wanted to harm 11-year-old girls will be deterred by a 'buddy system'?

Who was the judge who released? This evil criminal with a mental illness being allowed to hunt young girls again?? What if next time he is not unsuccessful?? We need to get these judges out, change the law or do whatever it takes to protect our community. — Jon Weiss (@weissjon) April 19, 2026

The victimization of innocent Americans is the point.

So all we can do is warn these young girls and do nothing about it, that’s just pathetic https://t.co/fwlIYI1S5V — Nebraska Cubbie (@NebraskaCubbie) April 19, 2026

And even if he harms girls, the system will still do nothing.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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