Japan Issues Tsunami Warnings After Major Quake Strikes Off Its Northern Coast

Parts of Japan are on high alert after a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of the country. The quake was felt as far south as Tokyo, and tsunami warnings have been issued.

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🚨 BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued



A preliminary magnitude 7.2 earthquake has struck Japan, prompting tsunami warnings for parts of the country.



Authorities have issued tsunami alerts for Iwate Prefecture and the central Pacific coast of Hokkaido,… pic.twitter.com/nzSMju5gqo — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 20, 2026

Warning sirens sounded, and ships in port headed out to sea to avoid any tsunamis. Waves as high as three meters (ten feet) were predicted.

🚨#UPDATE: Observed tsunami activity has now been confirmed, as warning sirens continue to sound across affected coastal areas. Water levels have been seen receding a critical sign of an incoming wave while ships scramble to evacuate harbors and move to safer waters. pic.twitter.com/r2Q2Unuy9A — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2026

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake is incredibly violent. This video shows a 7.1 magnitude quake that hit Japan two years ago.

Developing : A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit near Miyako, Japan, triggering a tsunami alert for waves up to 10 feet.



This is 2024 earthquake video when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan. This time 7.4. Prayers for our Japanese brothers & sisters. pic.twitter.com/wl6P70tHMm — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) April 20, 2026

Here's more from NBC News:

Japanese authorities have issued tsunami warnings for Iwate prefecture, the Pacific coast of Aomori prefecture and the central part of the Pacific coast of Hokkaido. Lesser tsunami advisories have been issued for Fukushima prefecture, Miyagi prefecture, the Japan Sea coast of Aomori prefecture, and the western and eastern parts of the Pacific coast of Hokkaido.

This warning comes shortly after the 15th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 22,000 people and left half a million homeless. That quake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant, and thousands who lived in Fukushima have not been able to return home due to ongoing radiation fears.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that there may be quakes of similar size over the next week.

At this time, there are no tsunami warnings or watches for Hawaii or the west coast of the U.S.

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