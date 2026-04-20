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Tipsheet

'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 9:30 AM
'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

After weeks of Operation Epic Fury, and the Left doing its best to undermine the U.S. effort to disarm Iran of nuclear weapons, 60 Minutes just made an amazing admission. They reported that Iran had, in fact, enriched enough uranium to make ten nuclear bombs.

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Project Sapphire was a 1994 joint operation between the U.S. and Kazakhstan to reduce nuclear proliferation. A warehouse at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant near Ust-Kamenogorsk had more than 1,300 pounds of enriched uranium used to fuel Alfa-class submarines. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, the uranium was poorly secured and documented, putting it at risk for being sold and used in nuclear weapons.

After months of planning, 31 agents formed the Nuclear Emergency Recovery Team and President Bill Clinton signed a classified directive approving an airlift. From October 14 to November 11, 1994, that team spent 12-hour days packing uranium in secrecy. It was loaded on planes and flown back to Delaware.

That's what we were repeatedly told.

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Related:

60 MINUTES BILL CLINTON IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

The DNC lied.

We were told Obama's nuclear deal was the best deal ever.

Weird how that narrative is dying a quick death.

Because they can no longer hide the reality of it. Iran not only had enriched uranium, but the ability to send long range missiles as far as Europe.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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