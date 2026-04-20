'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran

After weeks of Operation Epic Fury, and the Left doing its best to undermine the U.S. effort to disarm Iran of nuclear weapons, 60 Minutes just made an amazing admission. They reported that Iran had, in fact, enriched enough uranium to make ten nuclear bombs.

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It’s believed Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to make at least 10 nuclear bombs. What would it take for the U.S. to secure it? Sunday, 60 Minutes reports on a past covert mission code-named Project Sapphire that could be a blueprint for a similar operation in Iran.… pic.twitter.com/9qYUCnlXQJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 19, 2026

Project Sapphire was a 1994 joint operation between the U.S. and Kazakhstan to reduce nuclear proliferation. A warehouse at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant near Ust-Kamenogorsk had more than 1,300 pounds of enriched uranium used to fuel Alfa-class submarines. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, the uranium was poorly secured and documented, putting it at risk for being sold and used in nuclear weapons.

After months of planning, 31 agents formed the Nuclear Emergency Recovery Team and President Bill Clinton signed a classified directive approving an airlift. From October 14 to November 11, 1994, that team spent 12-hour days packing uranium in secrecy. It was loaded on planes and flown back to Delaware.

Wait, what? How could this be?



I was reliably informed the assertion of the IRCG’s nuclear weapons capability was untrue. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 19, 2026

That's what we were repeatedly told.

The DNC reliability informed me Iran had zero weapons, zero enriched uranium, and was the land of freedom and happiness for everyone.



No? — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) April 19, 2026

The DNC lied.

I thought that there was no evidence that Iran was producing enriched Uranium to build a bomb? The Obama agreement ensured it, right? https://t.co/rV9QPfwJS5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 19, 2026

We were told Obama's nuclear deal was the best deal ever.

I have been assured this is not true and we are just targeting those poor misunderstood terrorists for nothing, or that this is about Israel and nothing else. https://t.co/463KKCCh3Q — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 19, 2026

Weird how that narrative is dying a quick death.

Timing is everything. After weeks of slamming Trump over Iran, now the media is going to bat for a mission to secure the materials. Why? https://t.co/OteAoQOt4u — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) April 20, 2026

Because they can no longer hide the reality of it. Iran not only had enriched uranium, but the ability to send long range missiles as far as Europe.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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