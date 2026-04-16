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Tipsheet

NRCC Fundraising Shows Midterm Momentum Is on the Republicans' Side

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 10:58 AM
NRCC Fundraising Shows Midterm Momentum Is on the Republicans' Side
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has some great news for swing-district Republicans ahead of the midterms. For the fifth straight quarter in this election cycle, those swing-district Republicans have dominated Democrats in fundraising. The Q1 averages show that Republicans raised more than $1.2 million and have $3.5 million in cash on hand, compared to just $919,000 for Democrats, who have significantly less cash on hand, $2.4 million.

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Some of the swing-district Republicans benefiting from this fundraising include Rep. Michael Lawler (NY-17), Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), and Scott Perry (PA-10).

This trend for swing-district Republicans mirrors larger trends for House GOP fundraising, where Speaker Johnson and the NRCC brought in $37 million at their March fundraising dinner.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Here's more on that:

“That’s a lot of money, congratulations,” Trump told Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Hudson as he took the stage at Union Station. “We will defeat the radical left Democrats and will win a midterm victory like our country has never seen,” Trump celebrated.

The NRCC isn’t the only group of Republicans surging in fundraising. The Republican National Committee outraised the Democratic National Committee last month by over $8 million, though not including the over $17 million in debt the Democrats still owe from 2025. The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s cash on hand also overshadows the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, nearly $33 million to $30 million.  

None of this fundraising includes Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., and its over $300 million cash on hand, intended for the midterms.

Back in February, FEC filings revealed that the GOP had about $694 million in cash on hand, while the Democrats had roughly $167 million. 

The Republicans are looking to expand their House majority in the midterms, and the record-breaking fundraising is only more good news for the GOP. In 2022, more than 93 percent of House races and 82 percent of Senate races were won by the top spender. In 2024, 94 percent of House winners and 88 percent of Senate winners outspent their opponents.

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“Vulnerable House Democrats are getting outraised, outworked, and outmatched. Republicans have the momentum, and the money is following it," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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