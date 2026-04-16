Scott Jennings Teaches David Hogg Some Foreign Policy Lessons

We're not sure why CNN tapped David Hogg to appear on a program to discuss Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, but they did. Unfortunately for Hogg, Scott Jennings was also on the panel, and Jennings was ready to teach the Harvard graduate a thing or two about debate and foreign policy.

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Scott Jennings just left 26-year-old left-wing activist David Hogg stumbling in his dust live on CNN.



Hogg tried to claim anyone with an “elementary school understanding” of foreign policy could have predicted the Strait of Hormuz closure.



Jennings left him speechless with one… pic.twitter.com/UnY36svRhS — Overton (@overton_news) April 16, 2026

"Anybody with an elementary school understanding of foreign policy could have told you that the Strait of Hormuz was going to get shut down," Hogg said. "That is exactly what happened."

"And who controls it right now?" Jennings asked.

Instead of answering the question, Hogg deflected.

"Why are gas prices so high then?"

"Why were they high during Biden's administration? Did you like that?" Jennings asked.

"It wasn't because of a geopolitical fumble," Hogg replied. While the Iran war isn't a "geopolitical fumble," Hogg is sort of correct. Gas prices were high under Biden because that was his policy. He wanted to drive up gas prices to discourage people from using gas as part of his "green" agenda.

"Who controls the Strait?" Jennings asked again. "You're using last week's talking points, David. We control the Strait. We are in charge of this conflict right now."

The Left really wants Iran to win this, and they keep saying that the U.S. is struggling to dominate Iran. We've sunk their navy, obliterated their armed forces and weapons, and taken out most of their senior leadership. That's winning.

This was the exact moment Hogg realized he was cooked. pic.twitter.com/mXmtownBHn — Overton (@overton_news) April 16, 2026

It sure was.

Hogg explains himself right there. "Elementary school understanding of foreign policy"



He's out of his league. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) April 16, 2026

Remember, Hogg got into Harvard solely because of his anti-gun activism.

In fairness, "elementary school understanding" accurately describes your average Harvard grad's grasp of foreign policy these days



(Ugh, the Dems dumped him, but CNN picked him up. Hollywood Squares for washed up lefties, we'll never be rid of him. Count down to Swalwell. Hey,… https://t.co/uou7dQhw1Q — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 16, 2026

This is true.

As a recent Harvard graduate, with what the left has done to higher education



if there's anything @davidhogg111 knows



it's an "elementary school [level] understanding" of things https://t.co/uYTMgzckIL — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) April 16, 2026

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Elementary school students shouldn't be compared to Hogg. They understand things better.

Does Hogg really think the military and Trump didn't know the possibility/likelihood of this happening? They've only planned on the possibilities for 40 years. Trump has repeatedly talked about it for decades. But sure, Hogg knows more than the entire US military & POTUS. https://t.co/PCyb4z7b4s — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 16, 2026

What Hogg lacks in foreign policy chops he makes up for in unearned self-confidence.

Jennings is right, yet again, and the U.S. blockade is allowing everyone but Iran to travel the Strait freely.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.