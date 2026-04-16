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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Teaches David Hogg Some Foreign Policy Lessons

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 8:00 AM
Scott Jennings Teaches David Hogg Some Foreign Policy Lessons
Credit: Salem Media

We're not sure why CNN tapped David Hogg to appear on a program to discuss Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, but they did. Unfortunately for Hogg, Scott Jennings was also on the panel, and Jennings was ready to teach the Harvard graduate a thing or two about debate and foreign policy.

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"Anybody with an elementary school understanding of foreign policy could have told you that the Strait of Hormuz was going to get shut down," Hogg said. "That is exactly what happened."

"And who controls it right now?" Jennings asked.

Instead of answering the question, Hogg deflected.

"Why are gas prices so high then?"

"Why were they high during Biden's administration? Did you like that?" Jennings asked.

"It wasn't because of a geopolitical fumble," Hogg replied. While the Iran war isn't a "geopolitical fumble," Hogg is sort of correct. Gas prices were high under Biden because that was his policy. He wanted to drive up gas prices to discourage people from using gas as part of his "green" agenda.

"Who controls the Strait?" Jennings asked again. "You're using last week's talking points, David. We control the Strait. We are in charge of this conflict right now."

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Related:

CNN DAVID HOGG FOREIGN POLICY IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS

The Left really wants Iran to win this, and they keep saying that the U.S. is struggling to dominate Iran. We've sunk their navy, obliterated their armed forces and weapons, and taken out most of their senior leadership. That's winning.

It sure was.

Remember, Hogg got into Harvard solely because of his anti-gun activism.

This is true.

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Elementary school students shouldn't be compared to Hogg. They understand things better.

What Hogg lacks in foreign policy chops he makes up for in unearned self-confidence.

Jennings is right, yet again, and the U.S. blockade is allowing everyone but Iran to travel the Strait freely.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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