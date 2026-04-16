The Pentagon Offered an Update on Operation Epic Fury Amid Ceasefire and Blockade

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine held another briefing this morning on Operation Epic Fury, amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. They were joined by CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

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Hegseth started with a message to Iran's military leadership, telling them, "We're watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember: This is not a fair fight. And we know what military assets you are moving, and where you are moving them to."

"You have no defense industry. No ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities. You only have what you have. You know that and we know that," Hegseth continued. "You can dig out for now, but you can't reconstitute. But we can. We are reloading with more power than ever before and ... even more importantly, better intelligence than ever before."

"We are locked and loaded on your critical dual-use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation, and on your energy industry. We'd rather not have to do it, but we're ready to go at the command of our President and at the push of a button," Hegseth said.

"This blockade is the polite way this can go."

"You like to say publicly, Iran, that you control the Strait of Hormuz. You don't have a navy or real domain awareness," Hegseth added. "You can't control anything."

"Threatening to shoot missiles and drones at commercial ships that are lawfully transiting international waters, that is not control. That's piracy. That's terrorism. The United States Navy controls the traffic going in and out of the Strait."

Hegseth noted we're only using ten percent of our Naval forces on this blockade.

"You, Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge," Hegseth said.

.@SecWar with a message to Iranian leadership: "As our negotiators have said, you, Iran, could choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran. In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade. But… pic.twitter.com/KEsJUPY7Ls — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

"If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy. And at the same time Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ... are launching Operation Economic Fury as well," Hegseth added. "Maximizing economic pressure ... to Iran, choose wisely."

Hegseth said the U.S. can easily transition back to combat and emphasized that the U.S. would like to strike a deal.

"We urge this new regime to choose wisely," Hegseth said.

He also had a note for the press. "I just can't help but notice the endless stream of garbage, the relentlessly negative coverage you cannot resist pedaling. Despite the historic and important success of this effort and the success of our troops. Sometimes, it's hard to figure out what side some of you are actually on. It's incredibly unpatriotic," Hegseth said.

General Caine provided an update on the ceasefire and the blockade.

"The United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice," Caine said.

.@thejointstaff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine: "I'd like to emphasize during this pause that the United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice." pic.twitter.com/bXwpaTIFnL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

"This blockade applies to all ships regardless of nationality heading into or from Iranian ports. The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline. Not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and international waters," Caine said.

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.@thejointstaff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine: "Let me be clear: this blockade applies to ALL ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports. The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will… pic.twitter.com/xGIclPQHmi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

"More than 10,000 sailors, Marines, and airmen, over a dozen ships, and dozens of aircraft are executing this mission," Caine added.

He then walked the press through the opening day of the blockade.

WATCH: @thejointstaff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine details the U.S. blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline: pic.twitter.com/XlL1Pi9Vjo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

"So far 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," Caine said. "As of this morning, U.S. Central Command has not been required to board any particular ships."

Admiral Cooper spoke of his time in the region.

"I've long believed that every success that we have starts and end with our people," Cooper said. "Every time I interact with these young men and women ... I am deeply inspired by their courage, their resilience, and their unwavering commitment."

.@CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper on his recent visits to U.S. forces: "Every time I interact with these young men and women downrange, I am deeply inspired by their courage, their resilience, and their unwavering commitment." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vRjw6xgzbv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

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"There is just no military that executes logistics like the U.S. Military," Cooper said.

Cooper said the military is using the ceasefire to rearm, retool, and adjust. "There's not military in the world that adjusts like we do," he noted.

He also said the U.S. is taking a "very active defense posture" during the ceasefire. That defense umbrella runs from north Iraq to the Arabian Peninsula.

Adm. Cooper: "We embedded specially trained U.S. military air defenders alongside our partner nation soldiers... The King and Crown Prince of Bahrain both personally knew our soldiers by name."



God bless our Gulf allies! pic.twitter.com/Vyj6xgKWkc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

Cooper said that Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have been "exceptional teammates" who are "equally committed" to mutual defense.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.