Over the weekend, President Trump attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The main event was the Heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also there,

🚨 LMAO! Sec. of State Marco Rubio is getting national attention for throwing up the 305 at UFC Miami with President Trump



The dude works hard for America!



A historic Secretary of State 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PN7xYYtIxC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

The "305" hand gesture is a reference to Miami, based on its 305 area code.

Ulberg won the fight by knockout after suffering a significant knee injury during the fight.

President Trump got a shout-out from Paulo Costa after his win.

🚨 INCREDIBLE: After his major victory, Brazilian UFC fighter Paulo Costa gave President Trump a MASSIVE shoutout from the octagon



"Look — who is there, President DONALD TRUMP! He deserves [the cheers]!"



"Fighting in front of great leader like this is an HONOR." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QRzegSRQgR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

"And look, who is there, President Donald Trump," Costa said to cheers. "Fighting in front of a great leader like this is an honor."

But the big story here is that the trailer for UFC Freedom 250, a planned mixed martial arts event scheduled for June 14, 2026, dropped, along with a promotional poster.

President Trump has just posted the UFC FREEDOM 250 fight poster. The event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14th which is Flag Day and Trump's 80th Birthday. Can't wait!! pic.twitter.com/cXL4xBRFCY — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) April 12, 2026

UFC 250 is part of the Freedom 250 celebration, marking the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Here's that trailer:

WATCH: UFC Unveils White House Freedom 250 Trailer pic.twitter.com/09KXleDb3s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 12, 2026

"America was built on bold ideas," the voiceover says. "And on June 14, one one night and one night only, we are going to pull of the boldest idea in sports history."

This is the first pro-sports event to be held at the White House, and it will take place on the South Lawn. The main event is a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, but the card includes a heavyweight match between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, as well as matches between Sean O'Malley and Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler and Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus, and Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit.

According to The New York Post, President Trump requested the Lewis vs. Hokit fight. The UFC Freedom 250 event will also take place on President Trump's 80th Birthday.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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