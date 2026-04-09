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Tipsheet

The Minnesota Teachers' Union Opposes School Safety Legislation. Guess Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 9:00 AM
The Minnesota Teachers' Union Opposes School Safety Legislation. Guess Why.
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

It's been less than a year since a deranged transgender individual went to the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis and opened fire during morning Mass, injuring more than a dozen people and killing two children, eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and ten-year-old Harper Moyoski.

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Legislators in the state are trying to push a school safety bill, SF 5000, that would create a one-time school safety aid and grant program for fiscal year 2027. This includes focusing on student attendance as well as security measures and student support.

That seems like common-sense legislation that everyone should get behind, doesn't it? Well, not everyone is.

The Minnesota Teachers' Union opposes the bill because it includes private and tribal schools. Now, state Senator Michael Holmstrom, a Republican, is putting the union on notice for their ridiculous opposition to school safety.

"Once again, we had Education Minnesota come before this body and look at this wonderful bill that's interested in saving the lives of children and making all children in Minnesota safer, and of course, they did not come to support, they came to oppose the bill," Holmstrom said.

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CATHOLIC CHURCH EDUCATION MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA

"Because they have no interest in safety for our students in the state. In fact, they're really angry that we'd include non-public students, they're really angry that we'd include tribal contract students," Holmstrom continued, "and I don't understand why we are once again having this conversation that somehow, some children are not worthy of protection in this state, but the children that their union members serve are."

"This is not an organization that this committee should continue to take seriously. This is not an organization that anybody in the state should take seriously, and it certainly isn't an organization that is interested at all in the welfare of the students of this state," Holmstrom said.

Holmstrom was then chided by Democrat Senator Mary Kunesh, who said, "I would just like to remind members of the tone and the rhetoric that we use in accusatory language. And so I would ask that you find a finer way to make your statements without the accusatory language that you are using."

Holmstrom replied, "I don't find that to be well-founded. Education Minnesota is a disgusting organization. I'll continue to say it."

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Nothing he said was inaccurate or wrong. They hate private and tribal schools and want those kids to be less safe.

Yes.

That was all lip service and meant to push their anti-gun agenda, as they always do after a school shooting. They didn't care.

Democrats do not want to fund private schools. They'd probably abolish them outright if they felt they could legally get away with it. But they can't, so they find other ways to punish private schools and push kids into the failing indoctrination centers they call public schools.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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