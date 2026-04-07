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Grab Some Tissues and Watch the Artemis Crew's Touching Tribute to Commander Reid Wiseman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 8:30 AM
Grab Some Tissues and Watch the Artemis Crew's Touching Tribute to Commander Reid Wiseman
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Grab some tissues, because it's about to get very dusty in here. Yesterday, NASA decided to pack not one, but two, emotional moments into the historic day on Artemis II. Not only did the crew receive a pre-recorded message from late Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell, whose record they broke yesterday, they also announced their name suggestion for certain features on the far side of the moon, meant to honor their mission.

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This included naming a crater after their spacecraft, Integrity, and another one after Commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll.

"A number of years ago, we started this journey in our close-knit astronaut family and we lost a loved one. And there's a feature in a really neat place on the moon, and it is on the near-side, far-side boundary," said Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

"And so at certain times of the moon's transit ... we will be able to see it from Earth," he continued. "We lost a loved one. Her name was Carroll, the spouse of Reid, the mother of Katie and Ellie."

Hansen was audibly emotional making this request, and the entire crew hugged afterward.

Carroll Wiseman, a nurse, died in 2020 following a years-long battle with cancer. She was 46 years old. 

We're all crying a little bit.

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Forever part of the moon.

Isn't technology wonderful? We get to watch the Artemis II mission unfold in real time, and it's amazing.

This is an incredible moment for NASA and America. They represent the best of us.

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