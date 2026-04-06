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Tipsheet

Follow the Science: New Study Shows 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Work

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 8:00 AM
Follow the Science: New Study Shows 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Work
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

The Left has used toxic empathy and outright threats to bully Americans in general — and parents in particular — into agreeing to "gender-affirming care" for children. Those children are often autistic, come from unstable homes, and are usually gender non-conforming gays or lesbians. Despite that, the Left will tell us that if we don't give them puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilate their bodies, they will harm themselves and commit suicide.

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The line is always, "Do you want an alive daughter or a dead son?" They did this with Jonni Skinner's mom, even threatening to remove him from her custody if she didn't agree to his gender treatment.

Now we have another study that shows such "gender-affirming surgeries" don't improve the mental health symptoms of "trans youth" and may actually do more harm than good.

The highlighted portion reads (emphasis added), "Among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up — rising from 9.8 percent to 60.7 percent and from 21.6 percent to 54.5 percent in masculinizing gender reassignment.

This isn't the first study to show the harms of "gender-affirming care," either. In 2024, a study showed that most "trans kids" actually outgrow the trans phase, and another showed that suicidality increased twelvefold after "gender-affirming surgery."

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Related:

MENTAL HEALTH PARENTAL RIGHTS SCIENCE TRANSGENDER WOKE

Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones have a tremendous impact on both physical and mental health. 

It was all emotional manipulation.

This is true. As this writer pointed out last week, after the Left melted down over the SCOTUS conversion therapy ruling, "gender-affirming care" often does more harm than good. Puberty blockers mean boys will never develop mature genitalia, and they'll never be able to orgasm. If they have a neo-vagina constructed, they're at risk of infection, fistulas, and smells (as the neo-vagina is often constructed out of a piece of colon). Women who are given penises often don't regain sensation and struggle with forming relationships. It's no surprise mental health issues get worse after this sort of "treatment."

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The frightening reality is this: their political agenda came first, ahead of the safety and well-being of children.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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