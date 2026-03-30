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Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma Session

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 11:15 AM
Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma Session
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Senate held a pro forma session today, while most Senators are on Easter recess. There was speculation as to whether or not they'd pass the House DHS funding bill that included ICE. The Senate would have needed to do so with unanimous consent.

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They gaveled into the pro forma session earlier this morning.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the Senate do not pass the House DHS funding bill.

Here's some more from the New York Post:

Senate Republicans declined to make any attempt at passing the GOP House's solution to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown during the chamber's pro forma session on Monday.

The Senate had broken for recess last week after passing a DHS funding deal that the House GOP quickly rejected in favor of a 60-day stopgap measure to fund the entire department.

There had been some speculation that Senate Republicans would attempt to wrangle the House bill deal through the upper chamber during its brief session on Monday, but that didn't happen.

In theory, Senate Republicans could've moved to pass the measure through unanimous consent. While most senators are out of town, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) stood ready in the chamber to block any such attempt on behalf of Democrats.

When the House or Senate goes on recess, it typically holds pro forma sessions, short meetings where no official business is conducted to keep the chamber technically in session. In the Senate, this is done to stop a president from making recess appointments.

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Related:

CHUCK SCHUMER DHS GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SENATE

Yesterday, Senator Mike Lee said the Senate should pass the bill and reconvene immediately if it doesn't.

As Melugin reported, they adjourned until Thursday.

Yes, they are. That's why the Republicans need to pass the bill.

It is. Democrats always manage to pass their legislation, even if they don't have 60 votes in the Senate. Republicans need to do the same.

That seems to be the prevailing sentiment on X right now, and no one is happy about it.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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