Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of a new anti-fraud program that will encourage tipsters to blow the whistle on Medicare and Medicaid fraudsters. That program, according to Bessent, will offer those who report the abuse a reward of up to one-third of the fines recovered from those fraudsters.

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🚨REPORT🚨



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will roll out a new program offering tipsters up to 30% of fines recovered from Medicare and Medicaid fraudsters.



Given estimates of over $70 billion in yearly fraud across the two programs, whistleblowers could earn significant… pic.twitter.com/sZST6H1Ilj — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 29, 2026

Here's more from The New York Post:

The program includes tips for Medicaid and Medicare rip-offs — and given that fraud in those two programs tops some $70 billion per year according to one estimate, whistleblowers could be in for some big payouts. Other forms of financial crimes are also included. The move comes after Bessent visited Minnesota in January, which had become ground zero for a sprawling web of scams by Somali immigrants, who allegedly ripped off government welfare programs to the tune of at least $9 billion since 2018. The payments will come directly from fines, rather than having the American taxpayers foot the bill, according to confidential Treasury documents obtained by The Post. “Individuals located in the United States or abroad who provide information may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000,” one of the documents reads. It would mirror a similar scheme run by the Internal Revenue Service, which is also overseen by the Treasury Department.

Bessent joined CNBC's Squawk Box to discuss the program, which should launch today.

🚨 JUST IN: In a huge move, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent is about to launch a new anti-fraud program giving whistleblowers up to 30% of FINES levied against criminals stealing taxpayer dollars



The launch is set for as soon as MONDAY, per NYP



All hands on deck to DESTROY FRAUD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HR1ezbQDpY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2026

"It's very exciting. I think it's going to be a great way to ferret out waste, fraud, and abuse," Bessent said, "starting in Minneapolis, which has been ground zero. So, we are encouraging whistleblowers who know about fraud, people who are stealing from the American taxpayer, to come forward."

"At Treasury, we are setting up a website and we will be giving rewards up to ten to 30 percent of the fines that we levy," Bessent added.

“Our citizens have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being diverted to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters,” one Treasury official briefed on the matter told The New York Post.

Back in January, Bessent said the Treasury Department was investigating Somali fraud and vowed to put an end to these activities.

President Trump is taking decisive against the egregious fraud being committed against American taxpayers, and @USTreasury is following the money.



We took on the mafia. We took on the cartels. Now, we are cracking down on Somali fraud networks and money being wired out of our… pic.twitter.com/bd637e00eK — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) January 10, 2026

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The financial incentive is a strong one.

When I worked at Macy's in high school, we got 10% of whatever was recovered if we called in suspected shoplifters to security. That potential money was far more lucrative than our minimum wage jobs. In your mind, you'd wish for people to grab stuff so you could report it. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 30, 2026

That works on two fronts: it stops theft and boots employee motivation.

Can you imagine how fast the Somalis are going to rat each other out?! https://t.co/ep56XA8u3K — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 30, 2026

They will trip over one another to spill the beans.

According to The New York Post, the reward money would come from fines of more than $1 million, and the program follows an executive order by President Trump that pushed for a zero-tolerance approach to fraud across the federal government. The Post is also reporting that Bessent will notify banks to be on alert for fraudsters using foreign nationals to steal from social programs.

Last Friday, Vice President Vance spoke at the launch meeting of the anti-fraud task force he's leading.

Those wishing to report fraud can do so at fincen.gov/whistleblower.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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