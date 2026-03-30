The Victory Option
The Victory Option
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is...
Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show Hosts
Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show...
How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic
How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic
VIP
Yeah, If You Do This to a Police Officer, You're Going to Get Shot in the Face
Yeah, If You Do This to a Police Officer, You're Going to Get...
VIP
No Kings and No Intelligence
No Kings and No Intelligence
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
They Wouldn’t Even Say My Daughter's Name
They Wouldn’t Even Say My Daughter's Name
America's Dropped Baton
America's Dropped Baton
Bibi Derangement Syndrome
Bibi Derangement Syndrome
American Blood on the Hands of American Leftists
American Blood on the Hands of American Leftists
Tipsheet

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 7:30 AM
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of a new anti-fraud program that will encourage tipsters to blow the whistle on Medicare and Medicaid fraudsters. That program, according to Bessent, will offer those who report the abuse a reward of up to one-third of the fines recovered from those fraudsters.

Advertisement

Here's more from The New York Post:

The program includes tips for Medicaid and Medicare rip-offs — and given that fraud in those two programs tops some $70 billion per year according to one estimate, whistleblowers could be in for some big payouts.

Other forms of financial crimes are also included.

The move comes after Bessent visited Minnesota in January, which had become ground zero for a sprawling web of scams by Somali immigrants, who allegedly ripped off government welfare programs to the tune of at least $9 billion since 2018.

The payments will come directly from fines, rather than having the American taxpayers foot the bill, according to confidential Treasury documents obtained by The Post.

“Individuals located in the United States or abroad who provide information may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000,” one of the documents reads.

It would mirror a similar scheme run by the Internal Revenue Service, which is also overseen by the Treasury Department.

Bessent joined CNBC's Squawk Box to discuss the program, which should launch today.

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

MEDICAID MEDICARE MINNESOTA SCOTT BESSENT

"It's very exciting. I think it's going to be a great way to ferret out waste, fraud, and abuse," Bessent said, "starting in Minneapolis, which has been ground zero. So, we are encouraging whistleblowers who know about fraud, people who are stealing from the American taxpayer, to come forward."

"At Treasury, we are setting up a website and we will be giving rewards up to ten to 30 percent of the fines that we levy," Bessent added.

“Our citizens have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being diverted to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters,” one Treasury official briefed on the matter told The New York Post.

Back in January, Bessent said the Treasury Department was investigating Somali fraud and vowed to put an end to these activities.

Advertisement

The financial incentive is a strong one.

That works on two fronts: it stops theft and boots employee motivation.

They will trip over one another to spill the beans.

According to The New York Post, the reward money would come from fines of more than $1 million, and the program follows an executive order by President Trump that pushed for a zero-tolerance approach to fraud across the federal government. The Post is also reporting that Bessent will notify banks to be on alert for fraudsters using foreign nationals to steal from social programs.

Last Friday, Vice President Vance spoke at the launch meeting of the anti-fraud task force he's leading.

Those wishing to report fraud can do so at fincen.gov/whistleblower.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense Matt Vespa
The Victory Option Kurt Schlichter
What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show Hosts Matt Vespa
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement