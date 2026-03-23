Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances

A fleet of volunteer ambulances was set on fire outside a London synagogue overnight in yet another antisemitic attack. Those ambulances provided important lifesaving care to the entire community, not just the Jewish community, and the attack is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime.

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Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire outside synagogue in London's Golders Green neighborhood https://t.co/WudroK4a39 pic.twitter.com/InrbL98pHM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 23, 2026

Here's more:

Security camera footage shared with CNN showed three masked people approach an ambulance belonging to the Hatzola Northwest organization and set it on fire. The timestamp on the video reads 1:36 a.m Monday and the location marked reads Machzikei Hadath, which matches the name of the adjacent synagogue. Police confirmed they are looking for three suspects but said there “have been no arrests yet.” Local resident Charlie Richards told CNN she heard “multiple explosions.” Video filmed by Richards showed a large orange explosion and smoke emanating into the sky. The explosions were thought to be due to gas canisters on board the ambulances, police said. ... Simon Lester, a first responder for Hatzola in a neighboring part of north London, said volunteers like him have been shocked by the news. “We serve the wider community, we don’t just serve the Jewish community and you’d like to think that life-saving activities would be sacrosanct, but clearly they’re not,” he told CNN via video call.

This is what "globalize the intifada" looks like.

This one really hurts even volunteer ambulances meant to save lives weren’t spared. You just imagine the fear that kind of act brings to a whole community.

Praying for everyone affected we can’t let hate feel normal. — Smartboi (11:11) (@SmartboiWalex) March 23, 2026

The people who did this do not care about the community. The fear is the point.

this is what happens when your entire politics becomes "the jews" instead of actual policy. — HighlyUnspokenPodcast (@HighlyUnspoken) March 23, 2026

And when you import a bunch of antisemitic migrants who have no problem about engaging in acts of violence and terror.

If emergency responders aren’t off limits anymore, where exactly is the line? — AjilaEghele (@AEghele) March 23, 2026

There is no line. Certain segments of English society will keep doing this until everyone else submits to them.

🚨 BREAKING FOOTAGE: Surveillance video captured 3 suspects on camera setting four ambulances in Golders Green, London, ablaze tonight.



The ambulances belong to Hatzola - a volunteer Jewish emergency service providing 24/7 medical aid



Anyone want to guess their nationalities? https://t.co/b8htJhTmDD pic.twitter.com/SdjGcttK6X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

Given the state of the NHS, volunteer services are definitely needed.

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This is an act of terrorism.. The UK needs to stand up to counter these terrorists. — THE ER NURSE🗯️🚑🚑🏥💉 (@pastorchristob1) March 23, 2026

They will not. We'll get more lectures on "Islamophobia," and the U.K. politicians will move on to the next issues.

Waking up to see this blatant antisemitic attack on a Jewish charity’s ambulances.



How will Starmer, Lammy and Cooper spin this into an Islamaphobic issue I wonder?

How much will the government give to protect Jewish establishments.

How long before they attack Christians?… https://t.co/QfByqsCyg3 — Darren Grey (@DazC46164) March 23, 2026

There are also reports that an IRGC-linked group, Ashab al-Yamin, are taking responsibility for the attacks.

BREAKING 🔴🔴



An IRGC terror group in the UK, called Ashab al-Yamin takes responsibility for torching 4 ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer EMT services in Golders Green, London last night.



The terrorists are on the loose.



The UK is dealing with a serious problem. pic.twitter.com/z728w4R17d — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2026

The group reportedly released a video on the attack.

A video purpotedly by Ashab al-Yamin has emerged on social networks linked to the Iran-led Islamic Resistance claiming responsibility for the arson attack in Golders Green, London on Monday morning. The group claims it attacked the Machzike Hadath Synagogue because of its ties to… pic.twitter.com/UUsN6RmIad — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 23, 2026

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According to The Guardian, Prime Minister called the attacks "deeply shocking."

"My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news," he said. "Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the arson "cowardly."

“This is a cowardly attack on the Jewish community," he said. "I am in close contact with the police who are stepping up patrols in the area, and I urge anyone with information to come forward. Londoners will never be cowed by this kind of hatred and intimidation.”

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