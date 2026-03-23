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Tipsheet

Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 8:00 AM
Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

A fleet of volunteer ambulances was set on fire outside a London synagogue overnight in yet another antisemitic attack. Those ambulances provided important lifesaving care to the entire community, not just the Jewish community, and the attack is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime.

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Security camera footage shared with CNN showed three masked people approach an ambulance belonging to the Hatzola Northwest organization and set it on fire.

The timestamp on the video reads 1:36 a.m Monday and the location marked reads Machzikei Hadath, which matches the name of the adjacent synagogue.

Police confirmed they are looking for three suspects but said there “have been no arrests yet.”

Local resident Charlie Richards told CNN she heard “multiple explosions.” Video filmed by Richards showed a large orange explosion and smoke emanating into the sky. The explosions were thought to be due to gas canisters on board the ambulances, police said.

...

Simon Lester, a first responder for Hatzola in a neighboring part of north London, said volunteers like him have been shocked by the news.

“We serve the wider community, we don’t just serve the Jewish community and you’d like to think that life-saving activities would be sacrosanct, but clearly they’re not,” he told CNN via video call.

This is what "globalize the intifada" looks like.

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ANTISEMITISM ENGLAND TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

The people who did this do not care about the community. The fear is the point.

And when you import a bunch of antisemitic migrants who have no problem about engaging in acts of violence and terror.

There is no line. Certain segments of English society will keep doing this until everyone else submits to them.

Given the state of the NHS, volunteer services are definitely needed.

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They will not. We'll get more lectures on "Islamophobia," and the U.K. politicians will move on to the next issues.

There are also reports that an IRGC-linked group, Ashab al-Yamin, are taking responsibility for the attacks.

The group reportedly released a video on the attack.

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According to The Guardian, Prime Minister called the attacks "deeply shocking."

"My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news," he said. "Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the arson "cowardly." 

“This is a cowardly attack on the Jewish community," he said. "I am in close contact with the police who are stepping up patrols in the area, and I urge anyone with information to come forward. Londoners will never be cowed by this kind of hatred and intimidation.”

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