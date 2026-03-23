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Tipsheet

Two-Fifths of American Women Want to Do What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 11:00 AM
Two-Fifths of American Women Want to Do What?
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Almost a year ago, we learned that more than half of Leftist women between the ages of 18 and 29 have at least one diagnosed mental illness. It shows. There's a reason we refer to them as AWFULs — Affluent White Female Urban Leftists — after all.

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Now it turns out a significant number of those women between the ages of 15 and 44 want to leave the U.S. and move permanently overseas, according to Gallup.

To that, we say, don't let the door hit ya.

Contrary to the narrative, women in America are not oppressed. They have not been stripped of their rights or freedoms, and they're not in any danger from President Trump or Republicans. But because Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, no amount of logic will get these women to see that they will not have it better anywhere else.

In fact, one woman moved to Costa Rica to escape President Trump and regretted it.

But the consensus is that no one would be sad to see them go.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KURT SCHLICHTER MENTAL HEALTH WOMEN'S SPORTS

The Democrats would take a major hit, losing 40 percent of their voting base.

Safest assumption ever.

Everyone should travel the world. It will make you appreciate America more.

But taking a vacation is not the same as living somewhere.

This is not a terrible idea.

We all should. Let them go find themselves.

Also not a terrible idea.

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Let's be real, these women weren't having kids anyway. They're Leftists, after all.

The reality is this: they know, deep down, how good they've got it here. And this is all performative.

But at some point, they should either put their money where their mouths are or stop pretending America has been turned into Gilead. It hasn't, and there is no better place for women to live than in America.

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