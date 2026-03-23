Two-Fifths of American Women Want to Do What?

Almost a year ago, we learned that more than half of Leftist women between the ages of 18 and 29 have at least one diagnosed mental illness. It shows. There's a reason we refer to them as AWFULs — Affluent White Female Urban Leftists — after all.

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Now it turns out a significant number of those women between the ages of 15 and 44 want to leave the U.S. and move permanently overseas, according to Gallup.

40% of American women, ages 15-44, would like to permanently move overseas, if possible, per Gallup. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 23, 2026

To that, we say, don't let the door hit ya.

Contrary to the narrative, women in America are not oppressed. They have not been stripped of their rights or freedoms, and they're not in any danger from President Trump or Republicans. But because Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, no amount of logic will get these women to see that they will not have it better anywhere else.

In fact, one woman moved to Costa Rica to escape President Trump and regretted it.

Liberal woman FLED ‘Donald Trump’s America’, and accidentally moved to a 3rd world country — now she wants to move back.



PLEASE DON’T COME BACK. pic.twitter.com/39OgUDdUn2 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 16, 2025

But the consensus is that no one would be sad to see them go.

This might actually be good



Send them away, let them express renounce citizenship and stop voting, let American men more easily sponsor foreign brides



Country could be back on track fast — Rex Panther 🐆🏴‍☠️ (@shavil0mi) March 23, 2026

The Democrats would take a major hit, losing 40 percent of their voting base.

Many of that 40% are the ones you see wandering around with green, purple, or blue hair. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) March 23, 2026

Safest assumption ever.

🚨This just in!!



Nearly 90% of the 40% who responded have never lived anywhere outside the US longer than a vacation. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) March 23, 2026

Everyone should travel the world. It will make you appreciate America more.

But taking a vacation is not the same as living somewhere.

Proposal accepted. I would help pay for it if they would each take two illegals with them. — Adam (@realadjo) March 23, 2026

This is not a terrible idea.

I support them https://t.co/pavvu3iqqz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 23, 2026

We all should. Let them go find themselves.

Recommendation:



Allow the 40%, which is likely 90% feminists, to leave, but make sure they can’t come back.



Replace with Catholic Latinas. https://t.co/e8BBeEAG2l — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 23, 2026

Also not a terrible idea.

Almost half of the entire reproductive population of American women wants to leave this country.



The birth rates are not done falling. https://t.co/v7RIGKm4co — unmarried trophy wife (@trophywifeLLC) March 23, 2026

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Let's be real, these women weren't having kids anyway. They're Leftists, after all.

Leftists are constantly threatening to move to Canada whenever they lose an election...but they never ever do it. https://t.co/ivwzYjzEwb — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 23, 2026

The reality is this: they know, deep down, how good they've got it here. And this is all performative.

But at some point, they should either put their money where their mouths are or stop pretending America has been turned into Gilead. It hasn't, and there is no better place for women to live than in America.

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