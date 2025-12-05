Oh, You Knew CNN Had to Run With This Development About the J6...
Tipsheet

The Peace President: Trump Honored With FIFA's 2025 Peace Prize

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 2:10 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Today, FIFA World Cup President Gianna Infantino awarded President Trump the organization's inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

"FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize...to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in recognition if his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world," Infantino said.

President Trump also addressed the crowd during the awards ceremony. "This is truly one of the great honors of my life," the President said. "And beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives."

Earlier, President Trump was asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about this award in light of his stance on Venezuela.

"I've settled eight wars, I don't know that I'm getting it...I'm here to represent our country in a different sense," the President said. "I can tell you I did settle eight wars and we have a ninth coming."

Related:

DONALD TRUMP VENEZUELA INTERNATIONAL FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIANS AND JEWS

At the time, President Trump says he wasn't even sure he was going to win the FIFA Peace Prize, either. He noted that it didn't matter to him whether or not he won. He had a higher purpose.

"But I want to really save lives. I don't need prizes; I need to save lives. And we're saving a lot of lives. I've saved millions and millions of lives," the President continued. "And I also want to run a great country, and the United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world." 

