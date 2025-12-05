The Peace President: Trump Honored With FIFA's 2025 Peace Prize

Today, FIFA World Cup President Gianna Infantino awarded President Trump the organization's inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

PEACE PRESIDENT. 🕊️@FIFAWorldCup President Gianni Infantino awards President Donald J. Trump the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, dedicated to an individual who achieved exceptional and extraordinary action to promote peace and unity around the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mfKKDb9w59 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

"FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize...to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in recognition if his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world," Infantino said.

President Trump also addressed the crowd during the awards ceremony. "This is truly one of the great honors of my life," the President said. "And beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives."

Earlier, President Trump was asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about this award in light of his stance on Venezuela.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “And you’re expected to get the FIFA peace prize, Mr. President. What do you say to people who say that prize might conflict with your pledge to strike Venezuela?”



President Trump: “I settled 8 wars… We have a 9th coming… I want to really save lives. I… pic.twitter.com/ooaPdiJIRO — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 5, 2025

"I've settled eight wars, I don't know that I'm getting it...I'm here to represent our country in a different sense," the President said. "I can tell you I did settle eight wars and we have a ninth coming."

At the time, President Trump says he wasn't even sure he was going to win the FIFA Peace Prize, either. He noted that it didn't matter to him whether or not he won. He had a higher purpose.

"But I want to really save lives. I don't need prizes; I need to save lives. And we're saving a lot of lives. I've saved millions and millions of lives," the President continued. "And I also want to run a great country, and the United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.