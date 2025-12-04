The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You
Tipsheet

Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be Our Next President'

Amy Curtis
December 04, 2025
Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File

We all know California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is now term-limited and not able to seek reelection, is going to run for President in 2028. He's not made a formal announcement yet, but his behavior online and in interviews shows the man has his sights set on the Oval Office.

After running California into the ground — seriously, he came into office with a budget surplus and drove the state into a massive deficit in just six years — Newsom wants to do the same to the rest of the nation.

But there's opposition to Gavin, including from people who you'd think would line up to support him simply because he's got a (D) after his name. One of those is actress Halle Berry, who recently slammed her Governor at The New York Times summit right before Newsom took the stage, too.

Here's more:

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry lashed out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday, arguing that he overlooks women and shouldn’t “be our next president.”

“At this stage in my life, I have zero f–ks left to give,” Berry said in remarks at the Dealbook Summit before taking aim at the Democratic governor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” the “Catwoman” star continued. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.”

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS

Damn, girl.

Of course, Berry is correct. Newsom does overlook women, not just on menopause. He lets men and boys into women's sports and safe spaces, and he's supported legislation that "decriminalizes" prostitution, meaning a lot of women and girls are trafficked and sold into sex slavery.

How feminist of him.

Newsom, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg are a trifecta of failure if we've ever seen one.

After a fire made worse by his policies and mismanagement.

We're not sure how he'd do on the national stage, frankly. It's best not to even chance it.

As Berry said, women of a certain age just don't care anymore and they're going to speak their minds.

We were impressed. Especially saying this before Newsom took the stage.

Small changes, but changes nonetheless.

