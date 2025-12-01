VIP
Foundations We Can't Test
Affordability: Gas Prices Drop to $3 a Gallon Nationally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It had to be painful for CNN to admit this. But for Americans who have struggled for years with Bidenflation, this is welcome news.

For the first time in nearly five years, gas prices are averaging $3 a gallon nationally, and in 20 states, gas prices are less than $2.75 a gallon.

That's huge news, especially ahead of the holiday travel and gift-buying season.

"It's nice to be here with some good news on the cost of living front," Matt Egan said. "Down by seven cents in just the past week, gas prices were low a year ago as well, but they're even cheaper now."

Some of the states where gas is below $2.75 a gallon include Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

"Oil prices are at about $59 a barrel this morning," Egan said. "Three years ago, we're looking at $81 a barrel for oil. $67 even last year, so significantly cheaper. And that's because right now, supply of oil continues to outpace demand."

Why? U.S. production and energy policy.

"It's U.S. supply, production in the U.S. is at all-time highs. It's higher than last year," Egan said. "This is a good story when it comes to the affordability crisis."

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Yes.

It probably did.

That would be Joe Biden.

He also kneecapped American energy production in favor of a green agenda.

Americans want things to get more affordable.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump's leadership and bold policies, America's economy is back on track.

