The DSA Is Demanding Mamdani Reinstate Radical Anti-Israel CUNY Professors to Their Jobs

In July, the City University of New York (CUNY) suspended pro-Palestinian activists and fired four faculty members. Critics called it a "repression" of Palestinian activism.

But the reality is far different. Canary Mission, which has done a yeoman's work exposing the anti-Israel ties of the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as Islamic and anti-Israeli movements, spelled out exactly what some of those professors did.

Here's what they wrote about Corinna Mullin:

Corinna Mullin [Corinna Mullin-Lery] was arrested during anti-Israel campus activism. She also led an anti-Israel disruption, expressed support for terrorists, and promoted hatred of Israel and America. She has engaged in anti-Israel activism as a professor at the City University of New York (CUNY). Mullin was arrested for joining an anti-Israel encampment at CUNY, set up to protest Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group. Israel launched the war after the October 7, 2023 attacks, when Hamas murdered over 1,200 Israelis, kidnapped hundreds, and wounded thousands. War crimes against civilians included torture, rape, and beheadings. For more information, see the Canary Mission page on Hamas. Mullin is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Mullin was affiliated with the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice (John Jay SJP) in 2021 and 2023. CUNY is located in New York, New York. In 2021, Mullin was affiliated with the pro-terror activist group Within Our Lifetime (WOL).

One of the other professors is Shellyne Rodriguez, and her profile is even worse and more radical.

Shellyne Rodriguez is an anti-Israel activist who participated in the pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia in April 2024. She had pleaded guilty to harassment and menacing in a machete attack on journalists earlier and lost two university teaching jobs as a result of the incident. She also verbally assaulted students on one of the campuses. Both incidents occurred in May 2023. Rodriguez was also fired in January 2024 from her next university teaching job for spreading anti-Semitism and suggesting the withholding of rental payments from Jewish and Israel-supporting landlords in New York. Rodriguez spread hatred of Israel in October 2023. She also reportedly co-organized an anti-Israel protest and expressed support for a terrorist while speaking on a pro-Palestine panel in January 2024. Rodriguez’s activism in late 2023 and early 2024 took place in the wake of Hamas terror atrocities and war crimes against Israeli civilians, including mass murder, torture, rape, beheadings, and kidnappings, which were executed on October 7, 2023.

All of this background is important, because those are two of the professors that Zohran Mamdani has vowed to reinstall in their teaching positions, and leaked documents posted by Canary Missions show Mamdani's radical socialist supporters are demanding he fulfill that promise immediately.

In a post on X, Canary Mission wrote:

One of Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises was to reinstate professors who were removed from their positions. A leaked document makes it clear they intend to push Mamdani to fulfill that promise immediately. Only problem is these professors, like Corinna Mullin and Shellyne Rodriguez and 3 others whose names are being hidden from the public, are part of the reason campuses have become so dangerous for Jewish students. The DSA and Mamdani want to ensure Jewish students' have no safe harbor in their classrooms.

Canary Mission also shared the video on Instagram, highlighting those leaked documents and Mamdani's plan to make sure Jewish students in New York are not safe from pro-Palestinian, antisemitic activist professors.



"Peace is not the absence of conflict," the video shows Mullin saying. "But rather the achievement by popular struggle and self-defense."

The video notes Mullin helped organize the radical protests and encampment that followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. Those encampments cost $3 million in damages. Mullin also indoctrinated students into supporting terrorism.

She also supports radical CUNY activists Fatima Mohammed and Hadeeqa Malik, saying, "It's their courage and their fearlessness" that drive the movement.

The same video also shows Rodriguez threatening a reporter with a machete. "Get the f**k away from my door," Rodriguez told The New York Post reporter. She also supported radicalism. "You probably wait tables where they go to brunch," Rodriguez said. "Find them. Go to their offices. Don't let them sleep."

The video warns that if the DSA gets its way, there will be more violence on college campuses and around New York City.

Could Mamdani get Mullin and Rodriguez reinstated? Maybe. The CUNY Board of Trustees has a total of 17 members, five of whom are appointed by the Mayor of New York. Ten of them are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the state senate, and the remaining two are a student and a faculty representative, appointed by the CUNY Student Senate and the CUNY Faculty Senate, respectively. It's possible for Mamdani to appoint radical socialists to the board, and to pressure the CUNY Student and Faculty Senates to appoint similar trustees. But he'd have to convince the governor and state senate to do the same. The question is: will they go along with it?

