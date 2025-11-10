VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer...
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting
You Will Love What Happened to These Executives After BBC Was Caught Doctoring...
This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed...
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage
Will the BBC Issue an Apology for 'Dishonest' Edit of President Trump's Speech?
Three Young Muslim Women Arrested for Plotting Paris Terror Attacks
'Insanely Irresponsible:' Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats' Over 'Purely Political' Schumer...
Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer...
Chris Murphy Laments the End of the Schumer Shutdown
President Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Others Accused of Trying to Overturn 2020...
Forty Days Wasted
Tipsheet

Georgia Police Officer Under Investigation for 'Misgendering' a Man Using Library's Women's Restroom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Despite the massive cultural shift both during and after the 2024 election, woke has not died and the DEI insanity keeps rearing its ugly head.

Including in red states like Georgia, where a police officer is under investigation for "misgendering" a man who used a women's restroom.

Advertisement

Sarah Swenson is a man and he alleges on October 20 that he was using the restroom at the Tucker-Northlake Library in DeKalb County.

"He says, 'Excuse me, sir,'" Swenson said, "So misgendering me right away. 'You're not a woman, that's obvious."

"Finally, I just nodded," Swenson said, "You know, and he walked off, and I was very thankful."

The report says Swenson reached out to the library, which filed the complaint on his behalf. There are currently no laws in Georgia prohibiting transgender individuals from using the restroom that aligns with their "gender identity."

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the DeKalb police are "actively investigating the incident but offering few details." A spokesperson for the police said the department "remains dedicated to treating all members of our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism."

Of course, the big question here is this: why is this news? Why does this warrant a segment on local media at all? 

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

GEORGIA TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

Because the media and activists are trying to make it a story, that's why.

According to LibsofTikTok, the DeKalb County CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, may update employee training to promote inclusivity.

She called the incident a "teachable moment" and issued a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that read, "I am aware of the incident that recently occurred at the library. The incident is under investigation at this time. DeKalb County strongly supports our LGBTQ+ community, and we embrace the right to express one’s sexual orientation and gender identity."

Cochran-Johnson continued, "This isolated incident has presented a teachable moment and an opportunity to review our policies and training, to ensure best practices. As a result of the incident, we are reviewing our educational curriculum and laws to ensure our LGBTQ+ community is protected and feels welcomed in DeKalb County."

Advertisement

The Left spent decades railing against the "patriarchy" and telling women that men are "toxic" (not to mention all potential rapists). Now, they demand women accept men into their private spaces and call them bigots for objecting.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage Jeff Charles
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement