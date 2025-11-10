Georgia Police Officer Under Investigation for 'Misgendering' a Man Using Library's Women's Restroom

Despite the massive cultural shift both during and after the 2024 election, woke has not died and the DEI insanity keeps rearing its ugly head.

Including in red states like Georgia, where a police officer is under investigation for "misgendering" a man who used a women's restroom.

BREAKING: Georgia Police Officer under investigation after confronting and “misgendering” a man pretending to be a woman using the women’s bathroom at a public library



“There are women and little girls in there, and I have to protect them!”



This officer is a HERO!!!!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YFyycSPCDS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2025

Sarah Swenson is a man and he alleges on October 20 that he was using the restroom at the Tucker-Northlake Library in DeKalb County.

"He says, 'Excuse me, sir,'" Swenson said, "So misgendering me right away. 'You're not a woman, that's obvious."

"Finally, I just nodded," Swenson said, "You know, and he walked off, and I was very thankful."

The report says Swenson reached out to the library, which filed the complaint on his behalf. There are currently no laws in Georgia prohibiting transgender individuals from using the restroom that aligns with their "gender identity."

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the DeKalb police are "actively investigating the incident but offering few details." A spokesperson for the police said the department "remains dedicated to treating all members of our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism."

Of course, the big question here is this: why is this news? Why does this warrant a segment on local media at all?

I assure you this officer is only under fire from the media and radical activists in Georgia. The rest of us: https://t.co/jwCuHNdU97 pic.twitter.com/HapMFjIrnt — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 7, 2025

Because the media and activists are trying to make it a story, that's why.

According to LibsofTikTok, the DeKalb County CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, may update employee training to promote inclusivity.

Meet Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the CEO of DeKalb County, Georgia.



In response to an officer telling a man pretending to be a woman that he shouldn’t use the women’s bathroom, she suggested they may now update trainings for city employees to reflect better inclusivity



Unreal… https://t.co/7DTUKJgFjH pic.twitter.com/Wiud0RzsW7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

She called the incident a "teachable moment" and issued a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that read, "I am aware of the incident that recently occurred at the library. The incident is under investigation at this time. DeKalb County strongly supports our LGBTQ+ community, and we embrace the right to express one’s sexual orientation and gender identity."

Cochran-Johnson continued, "This isolated incident has presented a teachable moment and an opportunity to review our policies and training, to ensure best practices. As a result of the incident, we are reviewing our educational curriculum and laws to ensure our LGBTQ+ community is protected and feels welcomed in DeKalb County."

STOP IT w/ trans people being a “protected class.” KIDS, bio women are to be protected FIRST. This is ridiculous. We were respectful & said do what you want. Then you people had to bring our kids into your delusion and now you want in our personal spaces. NO. We’re done. Bye.… https://t.co/KZe1xL2VPt — Brooke C Amador ’12 (@brookecat) November 8, 2025

The Left spent decades railing against the "patriarchy" and telling women that men are "toxic" (not to mention all potential rapists). Now, they demand women accept men into their private spaces and call them bigots for objecting.

