What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump
Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview
CBS News Slashed With Deep Cuts, and Its New Editor Is Looking to...
There Are Going to be New Units to Deal With Urban Unrest Soon,...
Unhinged Leftist Claims JD Vance Is a 'Failed Drag Queen'
FBI Says It Just Foiled Potential Terrorist Attack in This City
Minnesota Pauses Medicaid Payments Over Fraud Concerns
Kamala Harris Wants to Lower the Voting Age to 16. Her Reason Why...
UK Equalities Minister: Rules Protecting Women's Single-Sex Spaces Could Be Delayed a Year
Schumer Shutdown: President Trump Calls on Senate to Go Nuclear and Eliminate the...
Kristi Noem Calls Out Sanctuary States: Illegal Immigrants Are Turning Semi-Trucks Into 'W...
Climate Change and Hurricane Melissa
Redemption in the Blink of an Eye
Tipsheet

Good Luck, New York: Mamdani Plans to Tax Businesses Even If They're Based Outside NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 10:30 AM
Townhall Media

We suppose the silver lining of New York electing an avowed Democratic Socialist as mayor is that we'll get to see how disastrous his socialist policies really are, and that'll discourage the rest of the nation from voting for socialism. But we won't pretend that learning that lesson will be hard, especially for the people of New York who didn't vote for Mamdani.

Advertisement

In his latest tax-grab scheme, Zohran Mamdani vows to tax businesses that leave New York and, it seems, any company that merely does business in New York, even if they're headquartered elsewhere.

"So the way that this tax works is it applies to any business doing business here. They could be located in Miami, but if they're doing business in New York, it applies to them," Mamdani said.

This policy proposal is insane. So insane, in fact, we don't even know how to wrap our heads around it. That's hundreds of thousands of businesses, including international ones. 

It doesn't take an economist to see the major flaws in Mamdani's plan, either. For starters, there's nothing stopping businesses from passing along those tax hikes to consumers. In fact, if they wanted to continue doing business in the Big Apple, that's exactly what they'd do.

Recommended

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

That will make the cost of living more expensive for middle- and lower-income New Yorkers, as the prices of everyday goods and services skyrocket.

Or — and perhaps businesses should consider this — they could stop doing business in New York altogether. Maybe a local business would step in to fill the void, but maybe not. It would be a wake up call to the residents of NYC if, say, Amazon stopped doing business in Manhattan.

According to New York state law, a business that either does more than $500,000 in annual gross sales or more than 100 transactions in a year must file for a "sales tax Certificate of Authority and collect sales tax."

If Mamdani is referring to taxing corporate profits, it becomes more complex, but it appears that New York law may also permit this if they continue to do business in the state.

But that mom and pop store that shuts its doors to head to Miami? If Mamdani thinks he can still tax it, even if it no longer does business in his city, that's not legal. Then again, when did socialists care about the law?

Advertisement

Huh. That's interesting.

And Mamdani is poised to pull the plug, it seems.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Wants to Lower the Voting Age to 16. Her Reason Why Is Laughable. Amy Curtis
Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January? Victor Davis Hanson
Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump Matt Vespa
CBS News Slashed With Deep Cuts, and Its New Editor Is Looking to Make Some Big Changes at 60 Minutes Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Advertisement