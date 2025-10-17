Trump Drops an F-Bomb on Maduro
Fairfax County Schools Double Down After Whistleblower Exposes Secret Student Abortions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 17, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

Back in August, a Fairfax County, VA teacher blew the whistle on her district helping girls get abortions without parental knowledge or consent.

As Townhall reported at the time, the district denied knowing anything about the abortions until recently, despite the whistleblower teacher making officials aware of them on multiple prior occasions.

Fairfax County Public School teachers have been helping students obtain abortions without the knowledge and consent of their parents, according to a whistleblower who recently exposed the scandal.

Now, the school district is claiming they just learned of the matter, even though the whistleblower, Centrevile High School teacher Zenaida Perez, had brought it to their attention on multiple occasions.

It's a scandal and possibly criminal.

Now, the Fairfax Schools have published what amounts to a "Mean Girls" style burn book.

The letter makes no reference to the first-hand interview with the student in question, Student B. But it does mention Zenaida Perez, the whistleblower teacher, 274 times.

Nomani writes, "This is the bottom line of Reid's and Foster's investigation: "Contemporaneous documents show that Student B was properly referred by Mrs. Diaz to the public health nurse and that Student B’s legal or de facto guardian was 'aware' [sic] of her pregnancy and abortion."

She adds, "'Aware' is in quote marks without any evidence of the awareness documented or corroborated except by parties with an interest in making that corroboration. I've covered K-12 education for five years and have never witnessed such an unprecedented action by school district officials."

Knowing about the allegations isn't the problem. The school isn't holding anyone accountable for this gross disregard for parental rights and the safety of students.

The Virginia State Police are investigating these allegations, but there's clearly something very wrong in Fairfax County Schools.

"What is happening here is not an investigation or adjudication. It's mean girls (and boys) trying to shift responsibility and get even rather than get it right," writes Nomani. "It's a sad day in K-12 education, with school administrators and lawyers using more ink for face-saving and politics than fact-finding."

