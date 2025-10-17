Fairfax County Schools Double Down After Whistleblower Exposes Secret Student Abortions

Back in August, a Fairfax County, VA teacher blew the whistle on her district helping girls get abortions without parental knowledge or consent.

As Townhall reported at the time, the district denied knowing anything about the abortions until recently, despite the whistleblower teacher making officials aware of them on multiple prior occasions.

It's a scandal and possibly criminal.

Now, the Fairfax Schools have published what amounts to a "Mean Girls" style burn book.

Fairfax County Public Schools Publishes Burn Book



🤯 In an unprecedented move, Fairfax County Public Schools @FCPSNews has published on its website a 19-page letter from its investigation on the alleged abortion coverup at Centreville High School, and it rivals any burn book a… pic.twitter.com/Jr25VEhSz4 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 17, 2025

The letter makes no reference to the first-hand interview with the student in question, Student B. But it does mention Zenaida Perez, the whistleblower teacher, 274 times.

Nomani writes, "This is the bottom line of Reid's and Foster's investigation: "Contemporaneous documents show that Student B was properly referred by Mrs. Diaz to the public health nurse and that Student B’s legal or de facto guardian was 'aware' [sic] of her pregnancy and abortion."

She adds, "'Aware' is in quote marks without any evidence of the awareness documented or corroborated except by parties with an interest in making that corroboration. I've covered K-12 education for five years and have never witnessed such an unprecedented action by school district officials."

I find it fascinating how quick people are to claim that, since this or that person or govt entity knew about the allegations however long ago, that the story dosen't matter. As if the allegations aren't damning enough. Coercing a girl to Abort is still wrong. — Vaedlin (@vaedlin7997) October 17, 2025

Knowing about the allegations isn't the problem. The school isn't holding anyone accountable for this gross disregard for parental rights and the safety of students.

Also, as usual, there is no words on the age of the father.

These secret abortions are used, in many cases, to hide the statutory rape by older men, hiding pedophiles.



Teachers and doctors are mandatory reporters. — Dev (@Dodge57man) October 17, 2025

The Virginia State Police are investigating these allegations, but there's clearly something very wrong in Fairfax County Schools.

"What is happening here is not an investigation or adjudication. It's mean girls (and boys) trying to shift responsibility and get even rather than get it right," writes Nomani. "It's a sad day in K-12 education, with school administrators and lawyers using more ink for face-saving and politics than fact-finding."

